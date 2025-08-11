AI downplays women’s health issues, AOL closes dial-up internet service after 34 years!

Share



Artificial intelligence tools used by more than half of England’s councils are downplaying women’s physical and mental health issues and risk creating gender bias in care decisions, research has found. The study found that when using Google’s AI tool “Gemma” to generate and summarise the same case notes, language such as “disabled”, “unable” and “complex” appeared significantly more often in descriptions of men than women. The study, by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), also found that similar care needs in women were more likely to be omitted or described in less serious terms. The Guardian

Google will be holding its next “Made By Google” event on August 20, where the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro smartphones will be launched. Not only will Google bring the latest hardware to the public, but it will also aggressively price the Pixel smartphones to gain market share in both retail sales and the critical AI services space. The latest information from retailers around the world, including Europe, the US and Canada, is that Google will retain the same pricing structure as the Pixel 9 family. This means the Pixel 10 will start at $799 for the 128 GB model. Forbes

When your company is valued at half a trillion dollars and promises an imminent utopia, you must not flop. OpenAI discovered this the hard way last week. It had kept the world waiting two and a half years for a new large-language model, GPT-5, and unveiled it to great fanfare on Thursday. But the reaction was so underwhelming, the company was immediately on the defensive. “GPT-5 is the first time that it feels like talking to an expert in any topic, a PhD-level expert,” Sam Altman, OpenAI’s messianic chief executive, had promised us. Alas, GPT-5 turns out to be better at some things… but only some of the time. Telegraph

In a somewhat surprising development, mainly because almost everybody assumed it had died a long time ago, AOL (America Online) – one of the very first consumer ISPs in both the USA and UK – recently caused a stir again by announcing that it had “decided to discontinue Dial-up Internet” on 30th September 2025. According to AOL’s website: “AOL routinely evaluates its products and services and has decided to discontinue Dial-up Internet. his service will no longer be available in AOL plans. As a result, on September 30, 2025 this service and the associated software…will be discontinued.” ISPreview.com

Elon Musk’s electric car and energy company Tesla has applied for a licence to supply electricity to British homes. If approved by the energy watchdog Ofgem, it would allow Tesla to take on the big firms that dominate the UK energy market to provide electricity to households and businesses in England, Scotland and Wales as soon as next year. Tesla, which is best known as one of the world’s biggest makers of electric vehicles (EV), also has a solar energy and battery storage business. BBC

The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in less than a month’s time and tipster Majin Bu is adding to the leaks with an image of the screen protectors for the new phones. The iPhone 17 is expected to gain a 6.3-inch screen diagonal, which would match the iPhone 17 Pro. The two screen protectors look to be identical in size.



Screen protectors for the iPhone 17 series

The highly-anticipated iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display, which would be 0.1 inches less than the screen on the iPhone 16 Plus that it is replacing…The iPhone 17 Pro Max will have the largest screen out of the bunch at 6.9-inches just like its predecessor. GSM Arena

