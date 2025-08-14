AI designs new antibiotics to combat superbugs

Share



In a major scientific breakthrough, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have used artificial intelligence to invent two new potential antibiotics capable of killing drug-resistant superbugs, including gonorrhoea and MRSA.

This development could mark the beginning of a “second golden age” for antibiotic discovery and help combat the rising global threat of drug-resistant infections, which currently cause over a million deaths annually.

The AI-driven process represents a significant leap forward from previous methods that used AI to identify potential drugs from existing compounds. In this case, the generative AI was given a library of millions of chemical fragments and tasked with designing entirely new molecular structures “atom-by-atom.”

By learning how bacteria are affected by different chemical compounds, the AI was able to create novel antibiotics that specifically target and kill the superbugs. The leading designs were then tested on bacteria in the lab and on infected mice, proving their effectiveness.

According to Professor James Collins, one of the researchers at MIT, AI can “enable us to come up with molecules, cheaply and quickly,” expanding the arsenal of medicines against evolving bacteria.

The impact of this technology could be profound, offering a much-needed solution to the decades-long shortage of new antibiotics. However, the newly designed compounds are not yet ready for public use.

The team estimates that they will require several years of refinement and extensive clinical trials to ensure their safety and efficacy in humans before they can be prescribed. Despite the long road ahead, this new approach demonstrates the immense potential of AI to accelerate drug discovery and provide hope in the ongoing battle against infectious diseases.

