YouTube’s dominance grows as broadcast TV declines across all age groups

Ofcom’s latest annual report on the nation’s media habits reveals a significant shift in viewing trends, with YouTube emerging as a primary destination for audiences of all ages.

Young viewers, particularly Gen Alpha (born after 2010), are now turning to YouTube first on their TV sets, while a surprising surge in engagement from the over-55 demographic further underscores the platform’s widening appeal.

The report highlights a generational divide in viewing preferences. Less than half of 16-24-year-olds now watch broadcast TV weekly, with this age group spending only 17 minutes daily on live television.

This contrasts sharply with those aged 75 and over, for whom broadcaster content still accounts for 90% of their in-home video consumption. Overall, the nation spent 4% less time watching broadcast TV in 2024, with average daily viewing dropping to 2 hours 24 minutes.



However, YouTube’s growth isn’t limited to younger demographics. The report shows that over-55s have nearly doubled their YouTube viewing time on TVs, rising from 6 minutes per day in January 2023 to 11 minutes in December 2024. This indicates a broader acceptance and integration of the platform into the daily media habits of older adults.

Ed Leighton, Ofcom’s Interim Group Director for Strategy and Research, notes:

“Scheduled TV is increasingly alien to younger viewers, with YouTube the first port of call for many when they pick up the TV remote. But we’re also seeing signs that older adults are turning to the platform as part of their daily media diet too.”

The evolution of YouTube’s content, with half of its top-trending videos now resembling traditional TV formats like long-form interviews and game shows, positions it as a direct competitor to established broadcasters.

While broadcast TV still accounts for 56% of in-home viewing, the increasing shift towards online platforms like YouTube signifies a critical turning point in how Britons consume media.

Top 10 programmes

Despite declining popularity, broadcasters proved they can still bring the nation together for shared major TV moments, with the BBC and ITV boasting the top three most-watched shows of 2024.

Gavin and Stacy: The Finale (18.6 million) was the most watched programme last year, followed by Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (16.9 million), with the fourth episode of Mr Bates vs The Post Office (14.7 million) coming in third. The top two most-watched programmes both aired first on Christmas day.

The Spain v England Euro 2024 final was the most-watched live sports event of the year across the BBC, ITV and STV, with 19.8 million people tuning in on the day.

Netflix’s Adolescence was the most-watched TV event in the first quarter of 2025 with 12.2 million viewers until the end of March. This marked the first time a streaming title topped weekly TV ratings.

