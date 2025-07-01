Xiaomi AI glasses leave Ray-Ban Meta in the dust, TikTok buyer found claims Trump

Share



At its Human x Car x Home event in Beijing, Xiaomi pulled back the curtain on its AI-powered smart glasses alongside a new foldable phone, a next-gen smartwatch, and a lineup of smart home gear. The smart glasses race is heating up with Xiaomi jumping into the mix. That’s more pressure on Meta, as the lineup of serious players in the AI eyewear game keeps growing. Spec-for-spec, Xiaomi’s new AI glasses seem to leave Ray-Ban Meta in the dust. With its in-house Super XiaoAI assistant doing the heavy lifting, you get real-time translation on the fly and even the option to pay just by looking. Android Central

Tech platforms could be forced to prevent illegal content from going viral and limit the ability for people to send virtual gifts to or record a child’s livestream, under more online safety measures proposed by Ofcom. The UK regulator published a consultation on Monday seeking views on further protections to keep citizens, particularly children, safer online. These could also include making some larger platforms assess whether they need to proactively detect terrorist material under further online safety measures.BBC

Humanoid robots kicked, scored and tumbled while competing at a ROBO League football tournament in Beijing, China on Saturday. Four teams faced off in a series of 3-on-3 games, with the robots operating autonomously using AI driven strategies. The event served as a preview to the upcoming World Humanoid Robot Games, being held in Beijing in August. See footage above. BBC



Nissan plans to cut hundreds of jobs at its Sunderland factory as the carmaker scrambles to boost profits amid slow demand for electric vehicles (EV). On Monday, the Japanese manufacturer announced plans to cut around 250 jobs – roughly 4pc of its 6,000-strong workforce at the plant in the North of England – through a voluntary redundancy scheme. Office staff and shop floor supervisors at the Sunderland facility will be affected by the cull, while manufacturing workers will be unaffected, the group said. Telegraph

The war for artificial intelligence is getting personal. In recent days, after multiple OpenAI researchers left the company for Meta, one remaining employee publicly broke down. “Not too many people outside the company know how talented and hardcore they are,” Cheng Lu, a member of the technical staff at OpenAI, posted on X on June 29, commenting on a post announcing that Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, or “Zuck,” had poached four elite Chinese researchers. He continued: “Such a huge loss to OpenAI and I feel really disappointed that the leadership didn’t keep them.” Gizmodo

Donald Trump has said the US government has found a buyer for TikTok that he will reveal “in about two weeks”. The president told Fox News “it’s a group of very wealthy people”, adding: “I think I’ll probably need China approval, I think President Xi will probably do it.” TikTok was ordered last year to find a new owner for its US operation – or face a ban – after politicians said they feared sensitive data about Americans could be passed to the Chinese government. Sky News

Virgin Media O2 has confirmed a multi-million pound spectrum deal which should see it boost and expand its coverage across the UK. The network will spend £343 million to acquire a total of 78.8Mhz of spectrum from Vodafone UK in a move which will not only boost customer experience, but also ensure the country has a well-balanced set of spectrum holders. The deal, which still requires final sign-off from Ofcom, means Virgin Media O2 now holds a total of around 30% of UK mobile spectrum. Tech Radar

