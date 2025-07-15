WeTransfer clarifies AI stance after user backlash

Share

File-sharing giant WeTransfer has confirmed it does not use customer files to train AI models, following a wave of criticism and confusion over recent changes to its terms of service.

The company faced significant backlash on social media from users who interpreted the updated language as granting WeTransfer permission to use their uploaded content for AI training purposes.

A spokesperson for WeTransfer emphatically stated: “We don’t use machine learning or any form of AI to process content shared via WeTransfer, nor do we sell content or data to any third parties.”

The controversy arose after WeTransfer’s terms of service were quietly updated in late June or early July. The wording at this time included references to “reproduce, distribute, modify,” or “publicly display” uploaded files for purposes “including to improve the performance of machine learning models that enhance our content moderation process.”

This phrasing led many, particularly those in the creative industries who frequently use the service to share sensitive work, to fear their intellectual property could be used without their explicit consent for AI development. Artists and actors, among others, voiced their concerns on platforms such as X, with some even threatening to switch to alternative providers.

In response to the outcry, WeTransfer moved quickly to clarify its position and revise the problematic clause. The company stated it had “made the language easier to understand” to prevent further confusion. The updated terms now read: “You hereby grant us a royalty-free license to use your Content to operate, develop, and improving the Service, all in accordance with our Privacy & Cookie Policy.”

This incident mirrors a similar situation faced by rival platform Dropbox in December 2023, which also had to issue clarifications after a social media storm over perceived AI training policies. The episodes highlight a growing unease among users about how their data is handled by technology companies, particularly concerning the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts