Use AI to help ease pain of job loss, says Xbox executive

An Xbox executive producer has ignited a storm of criticism after suggesting laid-off Microsoft employees use artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT or Copilot to cope with job loss.

The now-deleted LinkedIn post by Matt Turnbull, an executive producer at Xbox Game Studios Publishing, emerged shortly after Microsoft confirmed significant global job cuts impacting up to 9,000 workers across its divisions, including reportedly its Xbox unit.

Turnbull’s post, captured in screenshots, advised individuals “navigating a layoff or even quietly preparing for one” to use AI to “help reduce the emotional and cognitive load.” The suggestion was met with immediate and fierce backlash online, with one X (formerly Twitter) user calling it “plain disgusting” and another left “speechless.” The BBC has sought comment from Microsoft, which owns Xbox.

While acknowledging that AI tools can evoke “strong feelings,” Turnbull stated his intention was to offer the “best advice” under the difficult circumstances. He shared prompts for AI software, including those for career planning, resume and LinkedIn assistance, and questions aimed at achieving emotional clarity and confidence.

The controversy highlights the ongoing tension surrounding AI’s role in the workplace, particularly as Microsoft aggressively invests in AI, committing $80 billion to develop and train AI models. The incident underscores the sensitive balance companies face in promoting technological solutions while navigating profound human impacts like job displacement.

