US nuclear weapons agency among organisations breached by Chinese hackers, Porn age checks to come into effect,

Share

SharePoint document-sharing servers, with research indicating that several hundred government agencies and organisations have been breached. Hackers have already breached 400 agencies, businesses and other groups, the Dutch cybersecurity company Eye Security said, adding: “We expect it may continue to rise as investigations progress.” The majority of the victims are in the US, including – Bloomberg reports – the US agency charged with overseeing nuclear weapons. Microsoft says Chinese “threat actors”, including state-sponsored hackers, have exploited security vulnerabilities in itsdocument-sharing servers, with research indicating that several hundred government agencies and organisations have been breached. Hackers have already breached 400 agencies, businesses and other groups, the Dutch cybersecurity company Eye Security said, adding: “We expect it may continue to rise as investigations progress.” The majority of the victims are in the US, including – Bloomberg reports – the US agency charged with overseeing nuclear weapons. Guardian

The days of porn users ticking a box to say they are 18 are meant to be over. From Friday, websites operating in the UK with pornographic content must “robustly” age-check users. Adults wanting to access explicit material should experience a significant change in how they use the internet – while websites that ignore the new laws could be fined up to £18m, or 10% of worldwide revenue. Ofcom, which estimates about 14 million people watch online pornography in the UK, says tougher age checks will make it harder for children to stumble across harmful material online. BBC

Donald Trump has declared the United States is going to “win” the artificial intelligence race, as his administration unveiled its AI Action Plan. The new blueprint is designed to speed up the building of energy-intensive data centres – which run AI products – by loosening environmental rules, while also vastly expanding the sale of AI technologies overseas. The plan, which includes 90 recommendations, comes as America attempts to maintain its edge over China with both superpowers investing heavily in the industry to secure economic and military superiority. Sky News



Tesla has warned of a further hit to revenue from Donald Trump’s trade war and anti-electric vehicle policies in the US president’s “big, beautiful bill”, darkening the outlook as second-quarter profits fell by more than a fifth. Trump’s signature fiscal legislation puts at risk a crucial source of profit for Tesla that had allowed the electric-vehicle maker to sell billions of dollars of regulatory credits to more polluting rivals to offset their emissions. The hit to Tesla from the president’s policies — including the loss of EV and solar power incentives — has deepened chief executive Elon Musk’s rift with Trump. FT.com

Apple has lashed out at the competition regulator over a fresh crackdown aimed at breaking the US tech giant’s grip on smartphone apps. The $3tn (£2.2tn) business has said that new measures unveiled by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will threaten the “privacy and security” of iPhone users by forcing Apple to open up its platforms and release more data to rival tech companies. Not only will this “undermine” the protection of customers, according to Apple, but it will also mean it will have to “give away our technology for free”. Telegraph



Broadband and mobile operator Vodafone has published its first combined Q1 FY26 financial results with Three UK. The figures show that the merged entity has 1.654 million fixed broadband customers (up by 44k in Q1 vs 61k in the previous quarter) and a huge combined mobile base of 28.765m – making them the “biggest mobile network operator in the UK“. In terms of their fixed broadband services, Vodafone reported more growth, with a quarterly addition of 44,000 customers. ISPreview

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts