Universal Products & Experiences Going Big on Mobile to Promote Jurassic World Rebirth

They always say that the true budget of a film is double the reported production budget, primarily due to marketing. In the case of Jurassic World Rebirth, a film with a reported $180 million budget, it’s clear to see that marketing and brand collaborations have been invested in heavily.

For this new era of the franchise, the Global CPG commercial officer of Universal Products & Experiences (UPE), says they want to create a dynamic offering at every touchpoint, per Licensing International. Not only have the trailers been rampant across the usual spots, but UPE have stepped further to bring out some accessible mobile engagements.

A brand collaboration and a new free game perfectly showcase this pre-release approach, but they also promise much more throughout 2025 and beyond. So, what is out there now as they look to make the new Jurassic World the biggest hit of the summer, and what could be in the works?

Dr Pepper and a Mobile Game

Many anticipated blockbusters will run-out brand collaborations that benefit both the film and the other product. On the surface, the Dr Pepper and Jurassic World Rebirth collaboration did exactly that, with special can designs for the beverages. Scan the QR code, though, and you’re transported to a whole mobile experience.

From there, you can get details on the dinosaurs featured in the film, watch extended clips of the movie, get Pepper Perks, and play a new Dr Pepper x Jurassic World game. This Dr Pepper collaboration goes well beyond the usual brand collaboration and shows just how far UPE wants to go to offer fans more.

As well as the new game with Dr Pepper, the official Jurassic World website has also released a free mobile game of its own. The game A New Era is a swipe game, in which you try to get the DNA of the headline dinosaurs in the film while avoiding obstacles. A totally free game – not even a freemium mobile app – it’s another accessible way to engage with the upcoming release.

More Avenues to Explore for Jurassic World

Jurassic Park and now Jurassic World is such a colossus of a brand that it’s essentially the official brand for dinosaurs. Already, the previous instalments have allowed for it to sprawl across a great many different touchpoints, and yet, there’s still room to roam.

Take the long-standing place of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World in the realm of online slots. There are several officially branded games, but as yet, they are yet to tap into the Megaways trend. Here, other brands have made Megaways games, like with The Godfather Megaways and Stargate Megaways, so it’s another area that UPE could explore to further the reach of the massive franchise.

Elsewhere, the hit park-building simulation series Jurassic World Evolution will be getting a third instalment in October. So, shortly after the film has launched and likely made $1 billion worldwide, fans will be able to dive into the new game to explore the world further while waiting for the home video and streaming release of Rebirth.

Naturally, there’ll also be loads of merchandise out and about, such as at cinema kiosks and across the geek and gaming stores of the world. So, it’s going to be a merchandising bonanza. Forking out to make the new free mobile games will almost certainly be covered by the rest of the revenue generated beyond the box office.

