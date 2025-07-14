UK government supports cross-pavement EV charging as part of £63 million boost

Share



The UK government has unveiled a £63 million investment package aimed at accelerating the nation’s electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and making EV ownership more accessible.

For example, a new £25 million scheme will empower local authorities to implement innovative cross-pavement technology, allowing households without off-street parking to access cheaper home charging rates. This groundbreaking initiative will enable cables to run safely beneath pavements, directly connecting homes to parked EVs.

This offers potential annual savings of up to £1,500 compared to petrol or diesel cars, allowing drivers to power their vehicles for as little as two pence per mile.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander emphasized the dual benefits of the investment, stating:

“We are making it easier and cheaper to own an electric vehicle. We know access to charging is a barrier for people thinking of making the switch, and we are tackling that head-on so that everyone – whether or not they have a driveway – can access the benefits of going electric.”

Beyond residential charging, an £8 million fund will facilitate the electrification of ambulances and medical fleets across over 200 NHS sites in England. This is projected to save £120 million in costs, which can then be reinvested into patient care. The government is also launching a new grant scheme to assist businesses in installing charging points at depots nationwide, supporting the transition of heavy goods vehicles, vans, and coaches to zero emissions.

In a move to improve driver confidence, the government is also modernizing EV charging signage on major roads. For the first time, EV charging hubs will be signposted from motorways and major A-roads, making it easier for drivers to locate charging points on long journeys.

Edmund King, AA President, welcomed the initiative, noting: “There are more public chargers than people realize, but they are often hidden in plain sight. Increasing signs for the public network is vital to help the EV transition as it will create confidence for drivers both now and in the future.”

Delvin Lane, CEO of InstaVolt, also praised the development, stating: “We are pleased that the government has taken the crucial step of delivering official EV charging signage on the strategic road network – a move we believe will improve consumer confidence and bolster EV adoption.”

