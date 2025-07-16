UK consumers are biggest AI sceptics across EMEA region, claims report

Share



UK consumers are among the most sceptical in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa when it comes to AI’s ability to deliver empathetic customer service, according to a new report by ServiceNow.

Despite the increasing presence of AI in our daily lives, many Brits remain unconvinced that chatbots and virtual assistants can truly understand human emotions.

The “Consumer Voice Report 2025” reveals that a significant 69% of UK consumers believe AI chatbots are efficient but emotionless, often missing crucial cues like tone, urgency, or frustration.

This contrasts sharply with human service, where only 16% would associate such traits. Only 55% of UK consumers believe AI will eventually be able to detect emotions and bridge the gap between human and machine interaction, a figure notably lower than the 71% average across the broader EMEA region.

Cathy Mauzaize, President, EMEA at ServiceNow, highlighted the evolving consumer expectations:

“Consumers are no longer satisfied with disconnected, inefficient service. They expect AI to streamline interactions, anticipate their needs, and complement human agents, not replace them.” She stressed that businesses failing to integrate AI with human expertise risk being left behind.

The scepticism in the UK appears to increase with age, with 62% of those aged 55+ doubting AI’s emotional understanding, compared to 27% of 18-34 year olds. This creates a paradox: while common frustrations like long hold times (59%) and repeating information (46%) often stem from human-led support, over a quarter of UK consumers still prefer talking to a human on the phone over AI channels. This suggests a willingness to tolerate human imperfections over perceived AI shortcomings.

Damian Stirrett, Group Vice President and General Manager at ServiceNow UK & Ireland, urged UK businesses to invest wisely:

“With the UK proving one of the most sceptical customer bases in EMEA, businesses must make the right investment to ensure positive returns on the customer experience they deliver.”

The report also indicates a clear “trust gap” based on the task at hand. UK consumers are comfortable using AI for low-risk activities like scheduling a car service (13%) or tracking a package (15%).

However, confidence plummets for sensitive situations: only 3% would trust AI to close a bank account after a death, and just 4% for disputing a suspicious transaction. This highlights a strong preference for human intervention when the stakes are high.

ServiceNow Consumer Voice Report 2025

