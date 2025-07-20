The Hidden Role of Cable Sizing in Safer, Greener EV Charging Systems

Share



The global revolution in the use of electric vehicles (EVs) is continuing to pick up pace. Across the world, 22% of new cars sold in 2024 were electric. In some countries, the EV share of the market last year was especially impressive, such as 92% in Norway and nearly 50% in China.

The total of 17.3 million electric cars produced worldwide during 2024 was about a quarter more than had been seen in 2023.

Safety And Eco-Friendliness Are Rightly Major Priorities in EV Charging

A major factor in the rise of EVs has, of course, been their “green” credentials. Full battery electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles do not produce any emissions at the tailpipe.

However, there is a lot involved in making EV charging systems as environmentally friendly and as safe to use as they need to be. The sizes of the cables involved are by no means only a minor element of this.

So, in this article, we’ll take a closer look at the often-overlooked role the cross-sectional area of a cable (CSA) can play in both the safety and “green” aspects of EV charging.

Why Does Cable Sizing Matter When It Comes to EV Charging?

When it comes to both the safety and sustainability of EV charging, the sizes of the cables used can make a more fundamental difference than you might realise:

The Safety Aspects

Selecting the right size of cable for a particular electrical project is vital for staying within temperature limits. This helps preserve the integrity of the insulation.

If, on the other hand, a wire is chosen that is too small for the current it carries, the insulation could melt, and an electric shock or a fire could occur.

The Sustainability Aspects

When the appropriate wire size is chosen relative to the current that will be flowing through it, this will allow for overheating to be prevented.

This, in turn, will help boost the charging system’s longevity, so that resources do not need to be invested in replacing it. This can greatly help lower material waste and manufacturing emissions for EV charging systems over time.

Another major benefit of using a sufficiently large cable, will be how this helps reduce resistive losses. This will mean that with every charge, as little electricity as possible is wasted – translating to lower emissions from power generation.

When EV chargers are more efficient, this helps drive down peak demand, support renewable integration, and lessen reliance on fossil fuel backup plants. This all contributes to making EV charging inherently greener.

Every Detail Counts for Ushering in a More Environmentally Friendly Future

Ultimately, our present planet Earth is the only one we have. So, if we wish to protect it for future generations, we must pay close attention to transport emissions, which are believed to account for approximately a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Getting the sizes of the cables right in the design of EV charging systems can therefore greatly help pave the way to a more sustainable future for global transportation.

