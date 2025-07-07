Tesla shares dive over Elon Musk political party fears, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max ‘biggest battery yet’

Share



Shares in Tesla are heading for a sharp fall in the US as investors fear Elon Musk’s launch of a new political party will present further problems for the electric carmaker. Tesla stock was down more than 7% in pre-market trading on Monday, threatening to wipe approximately $70bn (£51bn) off the company’s value when Wall Street opens. If the shares fell by that much, the value of Musk’s stock would fall by more than $9bn to about $120bn. The Tesla and Space X boss remains comfortably the world’s richest person, with a wealth of about $400bn, according to Forbes. The Guardian

A new leak suggests that this fall’s Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max (expected in September) will have a bigger-capacity battery than any iPhone has ever seen. More details have now emerged as to what this will mean. A new post has appeared from a Weibo user called Instant Digital, whose track record isn’t perfect but has leaked some accurate information in the past, so is worth listening to. According to the leak, the iPhone 17 Pro Max battery could be as big as around 5,000mAh, which is bigger than the current biggest iPhone battery, in the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which measures 4,676mAh. Forbes

Airbus last week revealed it has certified a “Taxibot” to transport its single-aisle planes from stand to runway. As explained in an Airbus post, the SESAR project that aims to digitize air traffic control across Europe created a sub-project called HERON (Highly Efficient gReen OperatioNs) that aims to reduce the aviation industry’s environmental impact. Taxibot is a HERON project and meets its goals by using a vehicle to pull aircraft from an airport stand to the runway, rather than having the plane use its jets to make the journey. Airbus thinks Taxibot could save half the fuel planes use on the ground. Airbus Japan’s Nissan Motor is in talks to allow Taiwan’s Foxconn to use one of the automaker’s domestic factories to build electric vehicles, said two people familiar with the matter, a deal that could save the plant from closure. Reuters reported in May that Nissan was considering closing its Oppama plant, in the port city of Yokosuka south of Tokyo. CEO Ivan Espinosa has announced sweeping restructuring plans aimed at turning around the struggling automaker, including closing seven of Nissan’s 17 factories globally and reducing its workforce by some 15%. Reuters

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle has written to the UK’s national institute for artificial intelligence (AI) to tell its bosses to refocus on defence and security. In a letter, Kyle said boosting the UK’s AI capabilities was “critical” to national security and should be at the core of the Alan Turing Institute’s activities. Kyle suggested the institute should overhaul its leadership team to reflect its “renewed purpose”. The cabinet minister said further government investment in the institute would depend on the “delivery of the vision” he had outlined in the letter. BBC



Octopus Energy Group, Britain’s largest residential gas and electricity supplier, is plotting a £10bn demerger of its technology arm that would reinforce its status as one of the country’s most valuable private companies. Sky News can exclusively reveal that Octopus Energy is close to hiring investment bankers to help formally separate Kraken Technologies from the rest of the group. Sky News

