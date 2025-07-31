Tesla Model S and X now discontinued in Europe

Share



Tesla’s once-flagship electric vehicles, the Model S sedan and Model X SUV, are no longer available for built-to-order purchases in Europe, marking a significant shift in the automaker’s global product strategy.

European customers can now only acquire these models from existing inventory, signalling a potential winding down for the premium EVs in key international markets.

This move follows Tesla’s decision in 2023 to discontinue manufacturing right-hand drive versions of both the Model S and Model X, effectively pulling them from markets such as the UK. Earlier this year, the Elon Musk-led company also ceased sales of the two models in China. With Europe now out of the picture for new orders, the United States and Canada remain the primary major markets where these ageing battery-powered cars are still offered.

Once lauded as industry benchmarks, the Model S and Model X have seen their prominence wane within Tesla’s rapidly expanding lineup. Despite minor updates earlier this year, including multi-color ambient lighting, the lack of substantial refreshes has left brand enthusiasts questioning their future.

Industry observers suggest that without significant overhauls, Tesla appears to be gradually phasing out its original show-stoppers. Sales figures for the Model S and Model X have dwindled, with the company now bundling them with the Cybertruck and Semi in its “Other Models” category for production and delivery reports.

In the first half of the year, Tesla delivered a mere 23,275 “Other Models” globally, starkly contrasting with nearly 700,000 deliveries for the more popular Model 3 and Model Y.

The recent launch of a three-row Model Y in China further underscores the challenge for the more expensive Model X to justify its price point to average car buyers. Analysts believe it’s likely “just a matter of time until Tesla pulls the plug altogether” on the Model S and Model X, as the company continues to prioritize its higher-volume, mass-market offerings.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts