Teachers urge parents against buying smartphones for children under 14

Teachers across the UK are urging parents to delay providing smartphones to their children until at least age 14, citing concerns over excessive screen time, cyberbullying and negative impacts on schoolwork and well-being.

This push comes as some schools have already implemented on-site smartphone bans, with one Welsh county now aiming for a broader, county-wide policy advising parents on home use.

According to a BBC News report, schools in Monmouthshire, South Wales, are taking a significant step beyond existing in-school bans. Hugo Hutchinson, headteacher at Monmouth Comprehensive, highlighted issues such as students being online in the early hours of the morning and a rise in “wellbeing issues” stemming from social media activity outside school hours.

While acknowledging they cannot enforce home policies, teachers in Monmouthshire believe their collective advice will support parents who are hesitant to provide smartphones to younger children.

Monmouthshire aims to be the first UK county where all primary and secondary teachers, across both state and private schools, will advise against smartphones for over 9,000 children under 14. This initiative follows similar, though more localized, efforts in areas like St Albans, Belfast and Solihull in the West Midlands, where schools have previously made similar requests to parents.

The debate reflects differing parental views. One parent, Emma, expressed relief at the schools’ intervention, having felt like “the worst parent in the world” for denying her 12-year-old son a smartphone, despite his feeling of being “left out.”

She opted for a “brick phone” for calls and texts only, fearing online exposure and device addiction. Conversely, Nicholas Dorkings shared that his son has used a smartphone since age eight without significant issues, viewing it as a “calming thing” and essential for modern communication.

Eleven-year-old Lili, whose primary school class is part of the new Monmouthshire policy, believes 14-15 is a more appropriate age for a first smartphone, citing concerns about cyberbullying within her school. Her classmate Morgan, also 11, decided to reduce her smartphone use after learning more about their impact.

Headteacher Hutchinson emphasized that excessive smartphone use, with some students spending “six, seven, eight hours a day online outside school,” is leading to “much higher levels of mental health issues” and “addiction.”

