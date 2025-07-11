Skoda challenges EV stereotypes in new ‘electric, but Skoda’ ad

Share



Skoda UK has launched a new advertising campaign, “Electric, but Skoda,” aiming to dismantle outdated stereotypes about EV ownership – and have a bit of fun at the same time.

The campaign, developed in partnership with Leo Burnett UK and called ‘Curtain Twitchers’, targets drivers hesitant about switching to electric by humorously challenging misconceptions that EV owners are Kale-eating podcasters or “hipster smoothie lovers.”

The centrepiece is a 60-second TV and cinema advert set in a typical British cul-de-sac. It depicts a family arriving in their new Skoda EV, sparking suspicious gossip among neighbours who brand them “eco-warriors” or “tree huggers” due to their electric car, before the family is revealed to be perfectly ordinary.

Beyond the main advert, the campaign includes a suite of social-first films and animations. Playful 45-second videos on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok directly ask viewers to reconsider stereotypes of “hipster hummus-eating smoothie drinkers” and “tech bros with Bluetooth bellybuttons.” These are complemented by shorter formats and animations parodying neighbourhood WhatsApp chats filled with EV gossip.

Kirsten Stagg, Head of Marketing at Skoda UK, explained the campaign’s rationale:

“We wanted to show that Skoda simply makes great cars, some of which just happen to be electric. And we wanted to do it in a bold, creative, and hopefully clever way that makes people smile.”

The initiative seeks to normalize EVs, positioning them as a natural progression for everyday drivers rather than a niche category.

You can see the ad on YouTube below.

