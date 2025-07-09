Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 7: thinner design and enhanced AI

Share



At a Samsung Unpacked event attended by At a Samsung Unpacked event attended by Tech Diges t, the South Korean manufacturer launched its slimmest foldable smartphone to date, the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The new device integrates a refined design, advanced camera capabilities, and Samsung’s latest AI features, aiming to combine the portability of a traditional smartphone with the expanded functionality of a tablet.

When unfolded, the device presents a larger, more immersive display, optimized for multitasking, productivity, and entertainment. It operates on the new One UI 8 operating system, which incorporates intelligent, multimodal AI agents tailored for the foldable experience.

Key design improvements include a slender profile, measuring just 8.9mm when folded and 4.2mm when unfolded. It weighs 215g and features a new “multi-rail structure” Armour Flex Hinge designed for a smoother folding action.

Durability enhancements include an under-display titanium lattice for rigidity, Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Ceramic 2 coatings, and an Advanced Aluminium Armour metal chassis. The Z Fold 7 will be available in Jetblack, Silver Shadow, Blue Shadow, and Mint Green.

Under the hood, the Z Fold 7 is powered by the Snapdragon Elite for Galaxy chipset, Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, running Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 8. This hardware enables the full suite of Galaxy AI features, including generative photo editing, live call and text translation, writing suggestions, and Circle to Search with Google.

The device features a new 6.5-inch 21:9 aspect ratio cover screen and a larger 8-inch main screen, both utilizing Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel technology with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz and a claimed peak brightness of 2600 nits. Audio is supported by Dolby Atmos via stereo speakers.

For photography, the Z Fold 7 includes a 200MP main camera, shared with the S25 Ultra, and an upgraded 12MP ultrawide lens with autofocus that also functions as a macro lens. Samsung has opted to remove the under-display selfie camera on the main screen, citing performance trade-offs.

The Z Fold 7 maintains a 4400mAh battery capacity, with Samsung claiming improved battery life through AI-backed software optimization.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is set to launch on July 25th, with pricing starting at £1799 for the 256GB model with 12GB of RAM. A 512GB/12GB model will be available for £1899, and a 1TB version with 16GB of RAM priced at £2149. Samsung is offering a pre-order promotion that allows buyers to double their storage at no additional cost.

