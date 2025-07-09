Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip FE at Unpacked event

Share

Samsung has introduced its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, complete with advanced AI capabilities and improved design.

The Galaxy Z Flip7, described as a “pocket-sized AI powerhouse,” integrates Galaxy AI with a new edge-to-edge FlexWindow, a flagship-level camera, and a more compact design.

The Z Flip7 boasts the largest and brightest FlexWindow yet, a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED display with 2,600 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate.

This expanded cover screen allows users to perform more tasks without unfolding the device, including typing messages, checking schedules, and taking high-quality selfies. The main display is a 9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, also with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Designed for portability and durability, the Z Flip7 weighs just 188 grams and measures 13.7mm when folded, making it the slimmest Galaxy Z Flip to date. It features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the cover and back, a thinner Armor FlexHinge, and a robust Armor Aluminum Frame.

Powering the device is the latest 3nm processor, customized for Galaxy, and a larger 4,300mAh battery, which Samsung claims offers up to 31 hours of video playback. For the first time, Samsung DeX functionality is also available on the Z Flip7, allowing it to connect to a screen for a PC-like workstation experience.

Features like Gemini Live allow for hands-free information retrieval and real-time assistance via the camera. The device also includes a “Now Bar” for real-time app activity and a “Now Brief” for personalized daily updates.

For photography, the Z Flip7 features a dual rear camera system with a 50MP Wide lens and a 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, alongside enhanced Nightography and 10-bit HDR video. Its FlexWindow supports real-time filters and a new Zoom Slider for improved selfies.

Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, a more accessible foldable with a 6.7-inch Main Display and a 50MP FlexCam for hands-free selfies. It includes “Now Brief” on its cover screen and will be available in Black and White.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 will be available for pre-order starting July 9, with general availability beginning July 25, in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, Coralred, and Mint (online exclusive).

