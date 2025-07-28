Samsung agrees AI chips deal with Tesla, ethical hackers bypass age checks in seconds

Share



Samsung has agreed a $16.5bn (£12.3bn) deal to manufacture artificial intelligence chips for Tesla, in a move hailed by Elon Musk on Monday. The South Korean tech company announced the contract with an unnamed client in a regulatory filing, with Tesla’s chief executive giving further details on his social media platform, X. Musk wrote that Samsung would produce Tesla’s next-generation A16 chips at a new plant in Texas. “The strategic importance of this is hard to overstate,” he wrote. The Guardian

Ethical hackers have shown Sky News how new age verification systems can be bypassed on pornographic websites in a matter of seconds. On Friday, toughened rules came into force that mean companies hosting adult content online must block under-18s using “highly effective age verification”. But hours later, two ethical hackers working with the cyber training group The Hacking Games demonstrated just how simple it is to get around the measures designed to protect young people on the internet. Using widely available technology, Chris Kubecka and Paula Popovici quickly accessed numerous pornography sites without ever verifying their ages. Sky News



A cyberattack on Russian state-owned flagship carrier Aeroflot caused a mass outage to the company’s computer systems on Monday, Russia’s prosecutor’s office said, forcing the airline to cancel more than 100 flights and delay others. Ukrainian hacker group Silent Crow and Belarusian hacker activist group the Belarus Cyber-Partisans, which opposes the rule of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, claimed responsibility for the cyberattack. Images shared on social media showed hundreds of delayed passengers crowding Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, where Aeroflot is based. Independent

Robot bricklayers are set to be trialled on British construction sites amid warnings of a major labour shortage in the house building industry. The machines, developed by Dutch company Monumental, use two mechanical arms that dispense mortar and lay bricks at a similar pace to a human. That is equivalent to roughly 500 bricks per robot in a typical eight-hour shift, but they can be programmed to work around the clock if required – albeit under human supervision. Telegraph



Apple’s latest update, WatchOS 26, introduces Workout Buddy, an AI-powered fitness coach that lives right on your wrist. This new feature uses Apple Intelligence to analyze your workout data and deliver personalized voice feedback during exercise sessions. Instead of just tracking your stats silently, Workout Buddy acts like a personal trainer, offering motivation at the start of workouts, real-time updates on your performance, and encouraging summaries when you’re done. Tom’s Guide

Google has admitted its earthquake early warning system failed to accurately alert people during Turkey’s deadly quake of 2023. Ten million people within 98 miles of the epicentre could have been sent Google’s highest level alert – giving up to 35 seconds of warning to find safety. Instead, only 469 “Take Action” warnings were sent out for the first 7.8 magnitude quake. Google told the BBC half a million people were sent a lower level warning, which is designed for “light shaking”, and does not alert users in the same prominent way. BBC

