Robot performs gallbladder surgery on life-like patient, OpenAI to introduce web browser

Share

A robot has performed realistic surgery on its own with 100% accuracy, researchers have announced. In a “major leap” towards using more robots in operating theatres, a machine trained on the videos of surgeries was able to remove a gallbladder from a life-like patient. The robot was said to have operated with the expertise of a skilled human surgeon, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers in the US, even during unexpected scenarios typical in real-life medical emergencies. Sky News

Three male teenagers and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with cyber attacks on Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Harrods. Officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) teamed up with local police forces to take the four individuals into custody early on Thursday morning. The cyber attacks, which took place earlier this year, have been linked to a cybercrime network dubbed Scattered Spider. The hacks cost M&S £300m after the retailer was forced to halt online sales. Telegraph

OpenAI is planning to introduce a web browser that would be available as an alternative to Safari and Google Chrome, reports Reuters. The AI-powered web browser is “close” to being ready to launch, and it will debut in the coming weeks.



The OpenAI browser will use artificial intelligence to change how consumers browse the web, and it will give OpenAI access to the very web search data that has allowed Google Chrome to remain the top browser option. OpenAI has asked for Google’s search data to improve SearchGPT in the past, but Google refused. MacRumors

Following what seemed like an eternity of leaks and rumors, Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7 yesterday, accompanied by the Fan Edition Z Flip 7. As is the norm in the tech industry, the focus now shifts to the brand’s upcoming devices. In that spirit, a Samsung executive has now revealed the company’s plans for its Galaxy Tab S10 refresh. In response to Android Authority’s question about the Galaxy Tab S11’s arrival, a Samsung South Africa executive told the publication that the company will launch a refresh “shortly.” Android Police

Samsung‘s second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year is over – and it was another big one for fans of foldables and smartwatches. As predicted by the (many) leaks and rumors, Samsung launched a trio of new foldables. Leading the pack was the new Galaxy Z Fold 7, but we were also treated to more affordable alternatives in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (which appears to be the Z Flip 6 in disguise). It wasn’t just a big foldables fest either, with Samsung also delivering the Galaxy Watch 8 series. Tech Radar

Mobile phone coverage has been expanded along more of the London Underground system, Transport for London (TfL) has announced. Further sections of the Northern line and Victoria line have access to 4G and 5G. TfL said more stations and tunnels are to go live in coming months, including King’s Cross St Pancras, Green Park and more of the Victoria line. The mayor of London originally promised passengers would have full mobile coverage across the network by 2024, but that was pushed back until at least 2026. BBC

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts