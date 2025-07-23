Renault 5 Turbo 3E aims for Nürburgring EV record

Share



Renault is set to push the boundaries of electric performance with its formidable 5 Turbo 3E, as the wild flagship vehicle prepares for a Nürburgring record attempt.

This audacious move underscores Renault’s commitment to proving the sporting credentials of its electric vehicles.

The all-electric 5 Turbo 3E boasts an impressive 533bhp and a staggering 4,800Nm of torque from its twin in-wheel electric motors, propelling it from 0-62mph in under 3.5 seconds.

Its lightweight construction, featuring aluminium and carbon fibre, is expected to keep the vehicle’s weight below 1,450kg, a crucial factor for tackling the demanding 20,832-metre circuit.

While the overall electric car lap record, currently held by the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra saloon at 7:04.957, may be a formidable target, Renault has its sights firmly set on a different, yet significant, benchmark: the fastest rear-wheel drive EV around the ‘Ring.



Existing electric car records, including those by the Rimac Nevera and Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, were set by all-wheel-drive vehicles. The 5 Turbo 3E, with its rear-wheel-drive configuration, is poised to claim this unique title by default.

Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of the Renault brand, expressed confidence in the vehicle’s capabilities, stating:

“The 5 Turbo 3E has the potential to do two Nordschleife laps at full throttle.”

He hinted at a sub-8-minute lap time, suggesting the car could rival the Tesla Model S Plaid (7:35.579) and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N (7:45.59). Renault Group test driver Laurent Hurgon, renowned for his 2019 front-wheel-drive record in the Megane RS Trophy-R, is tipped to be behind the wheel for the record run.

The Nürburgring presents a significant challenge for any EV, with its intense demands on battery, motors, and brakes. Optimal thermal management of the power cells is critical to maintaining performance throughout the grueling lap. Prototypes of the Turbo 3E are expected to begin public testing soon, with the record attempt anticipated before adverse weather sets in.

The 5 Turbo 3E draws inspiration from the iconic mid-engined Renault 5 of the 1980s. Production of this £135,000 electric superhatch will be limited to just 1,980 units, with over 1,000 prospects already lined up, highlighting the strong demand for this unique blend of retro styling and cutting-edge EV technology.

