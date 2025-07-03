Polestar 7 production set for Slovakia

Share



Polestar plans to produce its forthcoming premium compact SUV, the Polestar 7, at a new Volvo Cars factory in Kosice, Slovakia.

This strategic move, formalized through a memorandum of understanding with Volvo Cars, positions the Polestar 7 for its anticipated launch in 2028.

The decision to manufacture in Europe marks a significant step in Polestar’s strategy to diversify its production and leverage synergies within the wider Geely Holding Group. The Polestar 7 will benefit from a robust technology base provided by Volvo Cars, incorporating shared components, advanced cell-to-body technology for next-generation battery density, and internally developed e-motors.

While utilizing these group architectures, Polestar will make specific adaptations to ensure the distinct driving experience and performance characteristics that the brand is renowned for.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, emphasized the importance of this collaboration:

“Working with Volvo Cars to develop and manufacture Polestar 7 in Europe is a unique opportunity that will strengthen our position in our home market.

“Our strategy of utilising Group architectures as the base for our future model line-up gives us access to the best, latest technologies, in a cost-efficient manner.”

He added that the Polestar 7 aims to set new standards in its segment with its recognizable design and sporty dynamics.

Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo Cars President and CEO, echoed this sentiment, stating that the partnership underscores the continued leveraging of synergies between Volvo Cars and Polestar to efficiently deliver outstanding vehicles for distinct customer segments.

Construction of the state-of-the-art Volvo Cars factory in Kosice began in 2023, chosen for its excellent logistical connections to European markets and a well-developed supplier network, further solidifying Polestar’s commitment to the European market.

