Online spending surges in June as Brits embrace e-commerce

British online spending saw a significant rebound in June, with the amount spent online jumping by 2.3% compared to May.

This surge helped e-commerce capture 27.8% of all retail sales last month, according to new analysis from the home delivery expert Parcelhero, based on the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) retail sales results.

The overall retail sales volumes for June climbed by a modest 0.9% after a lacklustre 2.8% fall in May. However, it was the online sector that truly “caught fire” during what Parcelhero’s Head of Consumer Research, David Jinks, dubbed “flaming June.”

“Non-store retail” sales volumes, predominantly comprising online retailers, rose by 1.7%, reaching their highest level since February 2022. Retailers attributed this increase to promotions and favourable weather conditions. Spending on household goods saw a notable 6.5% boom, potentially linked to late spring cleaning efforts.

Even more encouragingly for online businesses, spending in June 2025 soared by 4.5% compared to June 2024, indicating a significant year-on-year jump for the e-commerce sector. This robust performance pushed the proportion of sales made online from 27.4% in May to 27.8% in June.

While June’s figures offer a welcome uplift after a period of uncertainty, Jinks cautioned that the “jury is still out” on longer-term consumer trends. “That overall climb of 0.9% was less than some analysts had hoped for,” he noted, emphasizing that both High Street and online sellers will be keen to see the upward trend continue through July.

Ultimately, Parcelhero maintains that retailers embracing an “omnichannel approach” – seamlessly combining both online and physical store offerings – are best positioned to navigate ongoing inflation pressures and unexpected market events. This strategy, as highlighted in Parcelhero’s “2030: Death of the High Street” report, is seen as crucial for retailers seeking resilience in an evolving economic landscape.

Read the full report at: https://www.parcelhero.com/ content/downloads/pdfs/high- street/ deathofthehighstreetreport.pdf

