OnePlus launches ‘Plus Mind’ AI tool

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is rolling out Plus Mind, a new AI tool designed to help users “remember everything” on their OnePlus 13 Series smartphones.

This personal intelligence feature aims to tackle the daily deluge of digital content, making it easier than ever to store, organize, and retrieve fragmented information, claims the manufacturer. Plus Mind is available for free as part of the latest software update for the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R.

“OnePlus AI is all about helping you work smart and play harder, and a big part of our work and play is trying to cope with the information overload we face every single day,” says Arthur Lam, Director of OxygenOS and AI Strategy at OnePlus. He emphasized that Plus Mind was developed to act as a secure and private “personal intelligence” for users.

Initially introduced in Europe on the OnePlus Nord 5 series, Plus Mind is activated on the OnePlus 13 and 13R with a simple three-finger swipe-up gesture – the opposite of a traditional screenshot. This intuitive action allows users to capture any content – from webpages and images to messages and social media posts – and send it directly to Plus Mind.

Once captured, Plus Mind leverages OnePlus AI to instantly analyze the content, suggesting relevant actions such as adding calendar events for detected dates. All captured data is then stored in the user’s Mind Space, a new app accessible from their phone’s app list or via natural language searches in the AI Search bar. Mind Space automatically generates descriptions, information, and tags for each piece of content, and can even translate text.

Plus Mind is part of OnePlus’ broader AI strategy, focusing on creating a truly personalized intelligence for its users. The company has already introduced other AI features globally, including AI Translation, AI Search, AI Reframe for photo composition, as well as AI Perfect Shot for improving group photos.

