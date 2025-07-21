Ofcom proposes crackdown on international scam calls spoofing UK numbers

Share



Ofcom is set to bolster its efforts against a surge in scam calls originating from abroad, particularly those mimicking UK mobile numbers.

The telecommunications regulator has proposed new measures that would require phone companies to withhold caller IDs of international calls appearing to come from UK mobiles, unless their authenticity can be verified.

The move comes as new Ofcom research reveals the pervasive nature of suspicious calls, with two in five phone users (42%) reporting they received a suspicious call in the last three months. Fraudsters often exploit a crucial psychological vulnerability: people are far more likely to answer calls displaying a UK mobile number (+447) than those from unfamiliar international or withheld numbers.

Statistics show that a quarter (26%) of people would likely pick up an unrecognised UK mobile number, compared to a mere one in ten (9%) for unrecognised international numbers.

Currently, an exemption allows legitimate calls from UK mobiles roaming abroad to display their numbers. However, this loophole is frequently exploited by criminal gangs. The proposed changes aim to close this gap without impacting genuine callers.

Marina Gibbs, Ofcom’s Policy Director for Networks and Communications, highlighted the severe impact of these scams. “Customers endure a barrage of scam calls, and when people get caught out, the consequences can be devastating. It can happen to anyone, with criminal gangs in other countries trying to exploit people when their guard is down,” she stated.

Ofcom has already made significant strides in combating scam calls, with existing measures leading to a million calls being blocked daily. “The work we’ve collectively already done has led to a million calls a day being blocked, but there’s no silver bullet, and we’re always looking for new ways to shore up our defences in the fight against fraud. These new measures would provide further protection for people in the UK,” added Gibbs.

Ofcom is seeking public and industry feedback on the new proposals, with the consultation closing on October 13, 2025. A final decision is expected in early 2026.

