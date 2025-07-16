Share



Nvidia chief Jensen Huang said it would “accelerate the recovery” of its China sales, after a détente between Beijing and Washington allowed the leading AI chipmaker to resume shipments of a key processor specifically designed for the Chinese market. Huang told a press conference in the Chinese capital on Wednesday that the company had not yet received export licences from Washington to restart shipments of its H20 product, but he expected them “to come through very shortly”. FT.com

The way people in the UK access websites with pornographic material is about to undergo a significant change. The Online Safety Act says sites must make it harder for under-18s to see explicit material – and Pornhub and other major adult websites have confirmed they will introduce advanced age checks by 25 July. Media regulator Ofcom estimates 14 million people watch online pornography – and concerns have been raised about the privacy and security implications of them having to undergo more robust identity checks. BBC

The chatbot embedded in Elon Musk’s X that referred to itself as “MechaHitler” and made antisemitic comments last week could be considered terrorism or violent extremism content, an Australian tribunal has heard. But an expert witness for X has argued a large language model cannot be ascribed intent, only the user. xAI, Musk’s artificial intelligence firm, last week apologised for the comments made by its Grok chatbot over a 16-hour period, which it attributed to “deprecated code” that made Grok susceptible to existing X user posts. The Guardian

The rumored iPhone 17 Air will have a titanium frame, according to Apple analyst Jeff Pu. In an investor note with equity research firm GF Securities this week, Pu also said the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will have aluminum frames, so the iPhone 17 Air will apparently be the only new model to use titanium.

It is unclear why the iPhone 17 Air would have a titanium frame, as aluminum is lighter than titanium, which would be fitting for the device’s rumored ultra-thin and lightweight design. Titanium is generally stronger than aluminum, however, so perhaps the material is necessary to ensure that the iPhone 17 Air’s thin chassis is durable. Mac Rumors

No email sent in error could ever have been so expensive – or dangerous. A Royal Marine had inadvertently – and, as it would turn out, catastrophically – circulated an email that included a spreadsheet containing the details of 25,000 Afghans, including their family members, who had helped British troops during the war with the Taliban. The email was sent by the soldier, in charge of vetting asylum seekers, to a group of Afghan contacts in the UK that he trusted. Telegraph

The principal development lead of Xbox Graphics has been criticized for advertising new job opportunities using an AI-generated image. The LinkedIn advertisement posted by Mike Matsel invited “folks with experience with device drivers, GPU performance, or related validation or engineering system experience” to get in touch, appending an image that many artists posit was created by generative AI due to numerous inconsistencies, including missing and incorrect shadowing, misaligned patterns, missing cords and power leads, and a monitor facing the wrong way. GamesIndustryBiz

