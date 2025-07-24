Nissan and Octopus Energy partner for new EV Charging app

Share



Nissan has partnered with UK energy provider Octopus Energy to launch a next-generation Nissan Charge app.

Promising a smarter, smoother, and more accessible electric vehicle (EV) charging experience for drivers across Europe, the collaboration marks a significant step in Nissan’s commitment to enhancing its digital infrastructure for EV owners.

By integrating Octopus’s acclaimed EV charging platform, ‘Electroverse’, the new Nissan Charge app provides unparalleled access to over 1 million public charging points from more than 1,200 operators across Europe, including major networks such as IONITY, Allego, Aral pulse, and TotalEnergies. Available now on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the enhanced app aims to put greater control into the hands of EV drivers.

The updated app introduces a suite of “future-ready features”. Users can benefit from a new discovery tool that provides real-time availability of chargers, allows for filtering by charging speed and plug type, and offers access to exclusive pricing through participating networks. With approximately 500 new chargers added to the Electroverse platform daily, the network is continuously expanding.

A sleek, user-friendly interface simplifies the setup process, claims Nissan, enabling drivers to create an account in minutes and request a free Nissan Charge card for seamless activation. Furthermore, the app includes dynamic pricing insights, empowering users to optimize charging costs, and supports integrated payment methods such as Google Pay and Apple Pay.

Soufiane El Khomri, Director at Nissan Energy, highlighted the strategic importance of the collaboration: “The new Nissan Charge app is an important step in our mission to make electric driving seamless and accessible. By introducing future-ready features, we’re not only helping drivers connect to Europe’s vast charging network, but we’re also laying the foundation for EVs to play an active role in the energy system of tomorrow.”

Matt Davies, Director at Octopus Electroverse, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, noting it’s the first time Electroverse technology has been integrated into another brand’s charging app. “As EVs become mainstream, drivers want a charging experience as smart as their vehicle. By bringing our cutting-edge technology into the Nissan Charge app, we’re delivering the best of Electroverse – simple access to 80% of all chargers across Europe, money-saving discounts, and quick, hassle-free payments,” he stated.

Looking ahead, Nissan plans to integrate advanced features like Plug & Charge (PnC) for even more seamless and secure public charging, and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology, which will allow EV drivers to feed energy back to the grid and potentially reduce home charging costs.

