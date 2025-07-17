New Sage Mobile iPhone for kids – great idea, just one huge problem

Share



A new “internet-safe” iPhone, the A new “internet-safe” iPhone, the Sage Mobile , has launched in the UK, aiming to provide a highly controlled digital experience for children and teenagers.

While offering a solution to parental concerns over online safety and screen addiction, its hefty price tag of £99 a month raises significant questions about its affordability for the vast majority of UK families.

Developed by US company Techless, the Sage Mobile is a modified iPhone 16 running custom software designed to severely restrict access to potentially harmful or distracting content. What does it do? Crucially, it blocks internet browsers, games and the ability to download popular social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Instead, it comes pre-loaded only with essential apps such as Google Maps, Spotify, banking apps like Monzo, Uber, a calendar, and public transport tools.

Chris Kaspar, CEO and Founder of Techless, explains the philosophy behind the device:

“Right now they are selling cars without seatbelts. We want the defaults to be safe and healthy.” He believes Sage Mobile helps children “reconnect with real life” by limiting screen time.

In the US, where a similar model is already available, average daily usage for children reportedly drops to between 15 minutes and an hour, a stark contrast to the nearly three hours UK children aged eight to 14 typically spend on smartphones. The launch also coincides with new UK age-verification laws for online pornography, underscoring the growing pressure to protect children online.

However, the affordability of the Sage Mobile is a major hurdle. At £99 per month, it is significantly more expensive than standard iPhone contracts, which can be found for as little as £20 per month for newer models. Techless justifies the cost by stating that the device lacks the data tracking and app download revenue streams that subsidize typical phone contracts. The monthly fee also covers the flexible contract and the maintenance of the restricted platform.

Industry analysts are sceptical about widespread adoption due to the price. Thomas Husson, principal analyst at Forrester, believes demand will remain niche, stating that “parents are not ready to pay a significant premium for a dumb phone.”

Daisy Greenwell, co-founder of the Smartphone Free Childhood campaign, while acknowledging the product’s appeal, also questions its accessibility: “The price will be prohibitive for most people. It’s children from low-income families who are most at risk from harm online and £99 a month is out of their range.”

A 16-year-old reviewer of the Sage phone for The Guardian also highlighted the social implications, noting that while it encouraged more family interaction, it also made them feel “disconnected” from friends and the wider digital world where many social interactions and trends originate.

The review suggests that while parents may see the value in a “safe by design” phone, the social cost and steep price tag of the Sage Mobile could limit its reach to a very specific segment of the market.

