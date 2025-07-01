Need Some Downtime During Moving House? Here Are Some Key Tech Entertainment Suggestions

Share

It’s universally and infamously known that moving house isn’t always a smooth ride. It’s pretty stressful to say the least. It’s important, during the move, to take some rest time in between lifting and unboxing. There are endless things to do out there at your fingertips on your device of choice.

The digital entertainment industry has come a long way from renting out a movie from a small selection of video tapes from Blockbuster (the Gen Xers and Millennials might remember this). You can now stream the latest release movies, download video games to your console and VR takes you into a whole new world.

Digital entertainment is pushing the boundaries and the excitement further and faster than ever before – and you don’t even have to leave your home to enjoy the limitless entertainment options.

If you, like many other Canadians, are moving properties and have some time to sit down and scroll, here are some recommendations of what you could do.

Streaming

The most popular streaming services in Canada are Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which are both subscription services. These services probably don’t need any introduction but if you haven’t tried them yet, you’re probably missing out on shows that will have you hooked. The top Netflix shows in Canada in 2025 include Ginny & Georgia, The Survivors and Dept. Q.

Over on Amazon Prime Video, The Better Sister and We Were Liars are the top trending shows that have the nation gripped. Amazon Prime has a monthly subscription of $9.99 but there is a free 30-day trial to see what the fuss is all about.

Crave is another top streaming service with Canadian programs, while if you’re looking for free services, CBC and Tubi will give you plenty of binge-worthy programs and movies too.

eSports

Canadian sports fans can play all the most popular games like Fortnite and League of Legends, where the best players can win prize money and the top players can live the dream by turning pro! For most players, it is all about the love of the game and the excitement of competing in tournaments against other players. You can join local tournaments in your area to pit your skills to become the local champion.

You can find your local Ontario eSports leagues, tournaments and events at OESL and join groups in Discord. The Canadian eSports Championship takes place every year, featuring games such as Call of Duty, Rocket League and League of Legends.

Online Casinos

You can have a go at turning your card game skills into winnings using online casinos. Play against local players on an online casino platform or in international tournaments. When you start exploring different online casinos, you will find that your access will be restricted to the sites that are available to players in your area, as the gambling laws differ across different regions. Ontario is one of the provinces where online gambling is legal, as the law changed in 2022 to allow it.

So, if you are in Ontario or any of the other provinces where online gambling has been legalised, you will be able to try out the slots, table games like poker and roulette and loads of fun games. When you’re choosing an online casino, you should look at the ones that offer good welcome bonuses, as well as the ones that are licensed and have advanced security features.

The online casino industry has been growing at pace and innovative technology is at the forefront of the developments. You can enjoy the immersive experience of real-life casinos with live dealers and studios using VR visors to walk around to get the full 360 degree gaming experience.

Immersive Experiences

It is not just the online casinos that offer immersive experiences, you can visit landmarks and take thrilling adventures without leaving your home with virtual tours. Attractions Ontario offer the chance to take a virtual helicopter ride of the Thousand Islands, see the view from CN Tower, or visit the amazing Niagara Parks.

As well as taking virtual tours of the attractions closer to home in Canada, you could take that world trip you always dreamed of, but without needing to leave the house. Why not take a virtual tour of London, Paris or any other destination you’ve always wanted to see? People often use the virtual tours to help with planning their trips, to get a better idea of the experience before choosing where to book a trip.

AR-enhanced events can also bring exciting experiences into your home, such as concerts. If you’ve missed out on tickets to see your favourite artists perform, you can still get into the crowd with the best seats in the house. There are also options to take part in activities like scavenger hunts around iconic places in Canada or around the world.

There are so many exciting digital entertainment options available to explore and the possibilities are growing all of the time. Investing in some of the latest technology solutions will help you to turn your home into an engaging entertainment hub once you’re all done with the move and settled in.

