Meta showcases gesture-controlled smartwatches, satellite tracker Spaceflux receives £5m funding boost

If you’ve been an avid follower of the smartwatch space for a while, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the innovation was starting to dry up. While new sensors and health tracking capabilities are useful for certain users, others might be left feeling like things have slowed down somewhat. Fortunately, that’s not the case. There’s a new slew of technology in the making which could absolutely revolutionise how we use wrist-mounted devices. Coming from Meta’s Reality Labs, the research uses micro-movements in our hands to control certain parameters within the watch itself. T3.com

As promised, Apple has just released the first public beta versions for the next-generation versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and most of its other operating systems. The headlining feature of all the updates this year is Apple’s new Liquid Glass user interface, which is rolling out to all of these operating systems simultaneously. It’s the biggest and most comprehensive update to Apple’s software design aesthetic since iOS 7 was released in 2013. Rather than getting iOS 19, macOS 16, and watchOS 12, all of the new operating systems this year are labeled as version 26. Ars Technica



SAIC Motor has officially revealed the interior of the new MG4 EV ahead of its debut in China on August 5. The update introduces a new dashboard, an intelligent infotainment system co-developed with Oppo, and upgraded seat designs designed to enhance occupant comfort. A 15.6-inch floating central screen anchors the new dashboard layout, replacing the earlier integrated display. Most physical controls have been eliminated, with just five core function buttons remaining below the screen. Air vents are now hidden within the dashboard surface to preserve the minimalist aesthetic. CarNewsChina

News companies have been warned of a “devastating impact” on online audiences as search results are replaced by AI summaries, after a new study claimed it caused up to 80% fewer clickthroughs. The threat posed by Google’s AI Overviews, which summarise a search result with a block of text, has rapidly risen to the top of the concerns among media owners. Some regard it as an existential threat to outlets reliant on search result traffic. AI summaries can give users all the information they seek without ever clicking through to the original source of the content. Guardian



A British space surveillance company which has won a string of government contracts will this week announce a £5.4m fundraising to expand its global network of advanced telescopes. Sky News understands that Spaceflux, which was founded three years ago, has secured the injection of capital in a round led by the UK Innovation & Science Seed Fund (UKI2S), which is managed by Future Planet Capital, as well as Foresight Group and Blackfinch Ventures. Seraphim Space, the listed specialist investor in space-related companies, is also contributing funding. Sky News

For those eagerly awaiting Google’s next Pixel series launch, it looks like the company itself can’t wait either. It seems Google is already putting its promotional material in place for the Pixel 10 series, at least according to tipster AssembleDebug and Android Authority. The publication states that while “poking around the Google Play Store app,” likely through its APK/code, the tipster was able to surface a snapshot of the Pixel 10 series in full. The photo shows the base Pixel 10 model leading off from the right in a rumored “indigo,” followed by the Pixel 10 Pro, the 10 Pro Fold, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Android Central

