London councils to tackle EV charging trip hazards

Share

As electric vehicle (EV) ownership surges in London, a new challenge has emerged on city pavements: tangled charging cables creating trip hazards for pedestrians.

To address this, London Councils has unveiled new guidance supporting the rollout of innovative “cross-pavement” EV charging solutions, offering a safer way for residents without driveways to charge their vehicles at home.

London leads the UK in EV adoption, with 193,000 plug-in vehicles currently on its roads, a number projected to skyrocket to 1.4 million by 2030. While home charging is preferred by 90% of EV users for its cost-effectiveness and convenience, a significant 61% of Londoners lack off-street parking. This disparity has led to a noticeable increase in charging cables trailing across public footpaths, posing risks particularly for older residents and those with mobility or visual impairments.

The new guidance introduces practical solutions like surface ‘gullies’ or buried systems that allow charging cables to safely traverse pavements from a home charge point to a parked EV. These installations are typically quick, taking between 1.5 to 3 hours, and are designed to blend seamlessly with existing street materials. Costs currently range from £1,000 to £1,500 per installation.



Mayor Brenda Dacres, London Councils’ Executive member for Transport and Environment, emphasized the dual benefits of this initiative:

“We’re serious about tackling air pollution and cutting carbon emissions in London. That’s why it’s crucial to make switching to electric vehicles an option for more Londoners – especially those without driveways,” she stated. “Just as importantly, it helps reduce trip hazards caused by loose charging cables, keeping our pavements safe and accessible for all.”

The guidance follows a recent government announcement of £25 million in funding for local authorities to implement such solutions nationwide. Several London boroughs are already leading the way, with Enfield Council successfully trialling a cross-pavement charging channel with the wonderfully named Kerbo Charge in 2024, and Bromley Council rolling out a similar scheme using the Gul-e solution.

These pioneering efforts aim to make affordable, at-home EV charging accessible to more residents, supporting London’s ambitious goal of becoming a net-zero capital by 2030.

London Councils

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts