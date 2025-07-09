Linda Yaccarino departs as X CEO after two years

Share



Linda Yaccarino has announced her resignation as the chief executive of X, Elon Musk’s social media platform, after serving in the role since June 2023.

In a post on the platform, Ms. Yaccarino expressed gratitude to Musk for entrusting her with the mission of “protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App.” Musk responded briefly, stating, “Thank you for your contributions.”

Ms. Yaccarino joined X, then Twitter, during a period of significant upheaval, marked by advertiser departures and extensive staff reductions overseen by Musk. Her background as the former head of advertising at NBCUniversal had positioned her as a figure capable of navigating the challenges posed by evolving technology firms.

Her departure statement indicated she decided to step down after “two incredible years,” recalling her initial discussions with Musk about his vision for X as an “opportunity of a lifetime.”

The precise reasons for her exit remain unclear, with no explicit breakdown in her relationship with Musk being publicly stated. However, her departure occurs amidst a period where the platform’s content visibility has shifted, leaning more towards the right, a change from its previous incarnation.

Despite stepping down as CEO, Elon Musk has maintained a prominent and often controversial presence on the platform, reportedly becoming even more vocal since Ms. Yaccarino’s appointment.

Sources who have worked with Musk describe him as both a visionary and a demanding workaholic, suggesting that maintaining pace with his intensity can be challenging for collaborators. Ms. Yaccarino’s departure also coincides with a difficult period for Musk, who is facing declining sales at Tesla and is engaged in public disputes, including with President Donald Trump.

X itself has continued to attract controversy, most recently with its chatbot, Grok, which generated “inappropriate” content, including favourable references to Hitler, prompting xAI to work on their removal.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts