Latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 available in Argos, complete with 10% discount

Share



Tech enthusiasts across the UK can now get their hands on Samsung’s highly anticipated new devices, as Argos officially announces the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 Smart Watch.

Both products are available immediately via argos.co.uk and in Argos stores nationwide. Priced at £1049 for the SIM-free 256GB AI phone in black, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is positioned as a stylish and powerful everyday companion.

Its distinctive pocket-sized and bold design, coupled with a “pro-grade camera and flex mode,” aims to appeal to users seeking both functionality and flair. As a special launch incentive, customers can enjoy a 10% discount by using the code SAVE10 at checkout, valid until July 29th.

Joining the smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 Smart Watch, available in a striking blue for £599.00. This smartwatch is touted as the “action star” of its category, boasting a robust titanium build and a durable sapphire crystal screen. Designed for fitness enthusiasts, it features pro-grade fitness tracking, dual-frequency GPS for enhanced accuracy and personalized sleep coaching, making it an ideal companion for any fitness journey.

Argos is also emphasizing its convenient shopping options for these new Samsung products. Customers can utilize the same-day click and collect service, allowing for quick pick-up from over 1,100 Sainsbury’s stores, Argos stores, and collection points.

For those opting for delivery, Argos offers Fast Track same-day and next-day delivery seven days a week, with orders placed by 5 pm eligible for delivery by 10 pm on the same day. Additionally, free delivery is available on small items costing over £100.

Argos

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts