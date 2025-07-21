Kia unveils EV4 Fastback will cost from £41,000

Share

EV4 offered with saloon ‘Fastback’ bodystyle

Kia’s most aerodynamic EV ever made

Two-grade ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ line-up

‘GT-Line’ 81.4kWh from £40,895 (up to 380 miles of range)

‘GT-Line S’ 81.4kWh from £45,395 (up to 380 miles of range)

Order books open with customer deliveries starting in autumn

Kia has officially announced the UK pricing and specifications for its new EV4 Fastback, a four-door saloon set to hit British roads this autumn.

Starting from £40,895 on-the-road, this latest addition to Kia’s electric vehicle lineup promises a blend of impressive range, cutting-edge technology, and aerodynamic design, available exclusively in ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ trims.

The EV4 Fastback marks Kia’s foray into the electric saloon segment, building on the brand’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Both ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ variants are equipped with an 81.4kWh long-range battery pack, delivering a range of up to 380 miles on a single charge.

Power comes from a front-mounted electric motor producing 150kW (201bhp) and 283Nm of torque, enabling a brisk 0-62mph acceleration in just 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 105mph.

Designed for maximum efficiency, the EV4 Fastback boasts a low drag coefficient of 0.23CD. This is achieved through features such as active air flaps in the front bumper that optimize cooling and aerodynamics, and a near-full body undercover for 82.5% of the car’s underside. The sleek, swooping roofline and extended rear overhang contribute to its aerodynamic prowess, while also providing a practical 490 litres of boot space.

Technologically, the EV4 Fastback is packed with Kia’s latest innovations. Standard features include the new Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), integrated across dual 12.3-inch infotainment and driver displays. This setup supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and offers over-the-air (OTA) updates for continuous improvement. An additional 5.3-inch climate control touchscreen, complemented by physical rocker switches, enhances user control.

Perhaps most notably, the EV4 Fastback integrates a Kia AI Assistant, powered by ChatGPT. This voice assistant allows intuitive control of vehicle features, aids in travel planning, suggests points of interest, answers owner manual FAQs, and provides entertainment such as music recommendations and trivia.

For those seeking ultimate comfort and entertainment, ‘GT-Line S’ models offer premium front relaxation seats that recline almost flat at the push of a button. These work in conjunction with two new bespoke entertainment settings: ‘Rest mode’, which creates a tranquil cabin environment by dimming displays and ambient lighting, and ‘Theatre mode’, which optimizes the cabin for media consumption via the central infotainment screen, complete with streaming apps such as Disney+, Netflix, and YouTube.

The EV4 Fastback’s 400V architecture ensures rapid charging capabilities, allowing a 10-to-80% top-up in just 29 minutes (31 minutes for long-range models) when connected to a 350kW DC fast charger. For home charging, an 11kW AC charger will fully replenish the battery in approximately 7 hours and 15 minutes for long-range variants.

Order books for the Kia EV4 Fastback are now open, with the first customer deliveries anticipated in autumn.

As standard, all EV4 Fastback models receive:

LED headlights, DRLs, high mounted brake lights, rear lights and rear fog lights

Automatic headlight control

Electrically adjustable, folding and heated door mirrors with LED indicators

Body coloured bumpers and gloss black window surround

Rain-sensing front wipers

Heated rear window and rear roof spoiler

Heated front seats

Heated, manually adjustable, artificial leather steering wheel

Electric one-touch front windows

Automatic air conditioning and defog system

Start/stop button with smart entry system

Three-screen dashboard layout 12.3-inch driver display 5.3-inch climate control touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation system

Wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, and free 7-years Kia Connect

Bluetooth® connection

2x front USB-C ports (1x media and charging, 1x charging)

2x rear USB-C charging ports

1x 12V front power socket

Six-speaker audio system

eCall system and OTA functionality

60:40 split folding rear seats

Centre console with underneath storage and rear centre armrest with cupholders

LED front cabin, rear and luggage compartment lights

Luggage compartment load cover, adjustable floor and net hooks

Front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera system

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2.0 – city, pedestrian, cyclist, junction turning/crossing

Highway Driving Assist 2.0 with Hands-On Detection

Lane Keep Assist and Lane Follow Assist 2.0 with Hands-On Detection

Smart Cruise Control 2.0 with stop/go functionality

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist with manual speed limiter

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist with Rear-Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance

Safe Exit Warning and Driver Attention Warning

Regenerative Braking Paddle Shifters with iPedal functionality

Drive Mode Select (Normal, Eco, Sport, MyDrive, Snow)

Electronic Stability Control and Vehicle Stability Management

Multi-Collision Braking System

Height adjustable front seatbelts and all-round 3-point seatbelts with reminder

All-round height adjustable headrests

Front, rear, side and curtain airbags with front passenger airbag cut-off switch

Customisable automatic door locking and unlocking

Outer rear ISOFIX child seat top tethers and anchor fixings

Thatcham category 2 security alarm and immobiliser

Smart key with motion sensor

Dimensions and practicality Length 4,730mm Width 1,860mm Height 1,480mm Wheelbase 2,820mm Front overhang 820mm Rear overhang 1,090mm Pricing (OTR) EV4 Kia EV4 ‘Air’ 58.3kWh FWD £34,695 Kia EV4 ‘Air’ 81.4kWh FWD £37,695 Kia EV4 ‘GT-Line’ 81.4kWh FWD £39,395 Kia EV4 ‘GT-Line S’ 81.4kWh FWD £43,895 EV4 Fastback Kia EV4 Fastback ‘GT-Line’ 81.4kWh FWD £40,895 Kia EV4 Fastback ‘GT-Line S’ 81.4kWh FWD £45,395

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts