Kia EV5 set for European launch late 2025

Kia is preparing for the late 2025 launch of its new EV5 mid-sized electric SUV in Korea and Europe, a model built on Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

Designed to integrate into daily life, the EV5 aims to offer practical electric mobility with a focus on range, charging convenience and smart in-car technology.

The EV5 will be offered with two battery options: a 60.3 kWh unit and a larger 81.4 kWh pack. For the latter, Kia states a WLTP driving range of up to 530 kilometres. The GT-Line variant, also equipped with the 81.4 kWh battery, is noted to have a slightly reduced range of 505 kilometers, attributed to a marginally higher curb weight and larger 19-inch wheels.

While the smaller 60.3 kWh battery will be available, its specific WLTP range for the European market has not yet been detailed. Charging capabilities include DC fast charging, allowing the battery to replenish from 10% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes at up to 150 kW. For home or public AC charging, the vehicle supports 11 kW.

Furthermore, the EV5 incorporates Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, providing up to 3.6kW of power for external devices, and is equipped with Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) hardware for future integration.



Inside, the EV5’s cockpit is designed around a panoramic wide display, which integrates a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a dedicated 5-inch climate control panel. This setup runs on Kia’s latest connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system, supporting over-the-air (OTA) software updates and digital feature purchases via the Kia Connect Store.

Additional technological conveniences include Digital Key 2.0, fingerprint recognition, and a Kia AI Assistant. The vehicle also features a Harman Kardon sound system and a distinctive “Bold Motion Symphony” sound identity.

Safety is addressed through a comprehensive suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). These include Highway Driving Assist 2 with Hands-On Detection, Remote Smart Parking Assist 2.0, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist.

While Kia has outlined the technical specifications and market rollout, pricing information for the European and Korean markets has not yet been released. The EV5’s introduction marks a strategic step for Kia in expanding its electric lineup, particularly within Europe’s C-SUV segment.

Kia EV5 technical specifications



Dimensions (mm)

Exterior

Overall length 4,610 Overall width 1,875 Overall height 1,675 Wheelbase 2,750 Front overhang 910 Rear overhang 950 Ground clearance 167



Interior

1st row 2nd row Head room 1,075 1,024 Leg room 1,117 1,041 Shoulder room 1,465 1,425 Hip room 1,362 1,352



Maximum cargo capacity (litres)

Behind 2nd row (VDA) 566 With rear seats folded 1,650 Front storage (frunk) 44



Powertrains

Baseline ‘GT-line’ Battery capacity (kWh) 81.4 81.4 AER (kilometres, WLTP)3 530 505 Charging time (min. DC 10-to-80%) 30 30 Charging power (AC/DC kW) 11/150 11/150 Power output (kW) 160 160 Motor torque (Nm) 295 295 Max speed (km/h) 165 165 Acceleration (0-100 km/h, seconds) 8.4 8.4 Towing capacity (kilogrammes) 1,200 1,200 Wheel size (inches) 18 19 Drivetrain FWD FWD

