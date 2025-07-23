Jaecoo 5 SUV: UK pricing and specifications confirmed

Share



Jaecoo UK has officially announced the pricing and detailed specifications for its new compact SUV, the Jaecoo 5.

Set to hit UK roads from October 2025, it will start from an OTR (On The Road) price of £24,505 for the Pure trim, with the more comprehensively equipped Luxury trim available at £28,000. This pricing positions the Jaecoo 5 competitively, undercutting some key rivals in its segment.

The petrol-powered Jaecoo 5 is equipped with Chery International’s 1.6-litre turbocharged direct injection engine, delivering 147 PS and 275 Nm of torque.

Despite its compact footprint, the manufacturer claims the Jaecoo 5 comfortably accommodates five adults and includes two ISOFIX points. Practicality is further enhanced by over 35 interior storage spaces and a generous boot capacity of up to 1,180 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Standard features on the entry-level Pure trim includ a 13.2-inch portrait-format touchscreen, 540-degree cameras, a six-speaker SONY audio system, Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), automatic halogen headlights, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Luxury trim model features an eight-speaker Sony audio system, cooled wireless phone charging, six-way power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a large 1.45m² tilt and slide panoramic sunroof.

Jaecoo is also set to introduce a pure electric (EV) version of the Jaecoo 5, with further details on its specifications and pricing to be announced in the coming weeks. All Jaecoo 5 models will be supported by a comprehensive 7-year/100,000-mile warranty, with no mileage limit for the first three years, along with RAC Home Start as standard.

