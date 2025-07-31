iPhone 17: expect to see $50 price rises for most models

Share

Apple is poised to implement a price hike across most of its upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, with a market analyst predicting a $50 increase for nearly all models.

This adjustment is largely attributed to persistent import tariffs and the rising cost of components, signaling an end to the stable pricing seen with previous iPhone generations.

According to the analyst, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to retail for $1,049, while the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max could reach $1,249. These figures represent a $50 jump from their iPhone 16 counterparts, which had maintained consistent pricing since 2019 for the Pro models.

A new addition to the lineup, the rumored iPhone 17 Slim, is anticipated to replace the iPhone 16 Plus. While its exact pricing remains to be confirmed, it is expected to inherit a similar price point, potentially selling for $949.

Notably, the standard iPhone 17 is projected to be the sole model to escape the rumored $50 price increase, maintaining its current entry-level price. This means the cheapest iPhone 17 model is expected to sell for $799.

For years, Apple has managed to absorb rising production costs and tariff impacts, keeping prices stable for consumers. However, market pressures now appear to necessitate these adjustments.

The move comes as the tech giant navigates a complex global supply chain and seeks to maintain its profit margins amidst increasing operational expenses. Consumers will likely see these new price tags when the iPhone 17 series officially launches later this year.

