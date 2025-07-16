Internet users now spend 25 days a year watching videos online

Share



A new report reveals that internet users now dedicate the equivalent of 25 full days each year to watching online videos.

Data compiled by Techgaged.com highlights a significant shift in online consumption habits, with video content far surpassing other digital activities.

According to the analysis, individuals spend an average of 11 hours and 34 minutes per week immersed in online videos. This surge in engagement reflects the pervasive influence of social media, streaming platforms, and AI-powered content recommendations, all contributing to a dramatic increase in overall screen time.

Daily internet usage has soared to an average of six hours and 38 minutes per day globally, nearly matching the time people spend asleep. In some countries, like South Africa and Brazil, daily online engagement exceeds nine hours.

The report offers a fascinating breakdown of how this time is spent, with online videos emerging as the undisputed leader. They outstrip traditional TV viewing, social media engagement, and even video games.

The most significant portion of this video consumption is dedicated to short-form content, such as TikToks and YouTube Shorts, accounting for a staggering six hours and 37 minutes per week. This translates to more than two weeks annually spent on short videos alone. In comparison, vlogs command less than five hours of weekly watch time.

The dominance of online videos is further underscored when compared to other popular digital pastimes. Users spend approximately an hour and a half more on online videos than on television each week, and nearly three and a half hours more than on social media or video games. Even against the booming mobile gaming industry, short videos maintain a remarkable lead, beating mobile games by a substantial 52% in weekly watch time.

Conversely, traditional PC and console games, as well as podcasts, languish at the bottom of the list, with users dedicating only two to two and a half hours per week to these formats. The findings emphasize the powerful pull of online video, particularly bite-sized content, in capturing the attention and free time of internet users worldwide.

