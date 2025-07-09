Instagram wrongly accuses users of breaching child sex abuse rules, AI to ‘obliterate labour market’ by 2045

Share



Instagram users have told the BBC of the “extreme stress” of having their accounts banned after being wrongly accused by the platform of breaching its rules on child sexual exploitation. The BBC has been in touch with three people who were told by parent company Meta that their accounts were being permanently disabled, only to have them reinstated shortly after their cases were highlighted to journalists. “I’ve lost endless hours of sleep, felt isolated. It’s been horrible, not to mention having an accusation like that over my head,” one of the men told BBC News. Meta declined to comment. BBC

Following the success of “F1: The Movie,” Apple now wants to buy the streaming rights to Formula 1 itself, according to The Financial Times. The company is now apparently in active talks to acquire the rights to stream Formula 1 in the United States.



The move comes amid the success of “F1: The Movie,” which is Apple’s first major box office hit, earning over $300 million globally already. The move puts Apple in competition with Disney, which is Formula 1’s current American broadcaster, via its subsidiary ESPN. ESPN had exclusivity to negotiate a renewal deal without competition from other bidders until last year, and the process is now open to rivals. Mac Rumors

If Adam Dorr is correct, robots and artificial intelligence will dominate the global economy within a generation and put virtually the entire human race out of a job. The social scientist doubles up as a futurist and has a stark vision of the scale, speed and unstoppability of a technological transformation that he says will replace virtually all human labour within 20 years. Dorr heads a team of researchers who have studied patterns of technological change over millennia and concluded that the current wave will not just convulse but obliterate the labour market by 2045. The Guardian

Garmin has announced that a free Google Maps app is now available for most of the company’s smartwatches that lets you know where and how far your next turn is while walking, cycling, or running. Unlike the more robust version of Google Maps available for Wear OS that can be used to search for destinations and even navigate without a smartphone, Garmin’s Google Maps app has limited functionality, similar to Google Maps on the Apple Watch. The Verge



Welcome to Bentley’s experimental phase. This isn’t going to please the traditional purists one bit. But it’s steaming towards some very tricky questions. Bentley is the master of continent-gobbling coupes and has successfully ridden the uberluxe SUV wave, but what happens next to the traditional saloon (or sedan)? How to replace the Flying Spur, which succeeded the Mulsanne, and Arnage? And how does Bentley stay, well, ‘Bentleyish’, when it begins building EVs? Those ideas and more all collide in this new concept car dubbed EXP 15. Yowser. Top Gear

UK businesses should be legally required to report major cyber-attacks, the boss of Marks & Spencer has suggested as he claimed two hacks involving “large British companies” had gone unreported in recent months. In evidence to MPs about the impact of the massive cyber-attack on M&S that forced it to close down its online store for almost seven weeks, the retailer’s chair, Archie Norman, said the business was still in “rebuild mode”. The Guardian

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts