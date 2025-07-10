Hyundai unveils IONIQ 6 N at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Share



Hyundai has unveiled its highly anticipated IONIQ 6 N at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, aiming to set a new benchmark for high-performance electric vehicles.

At the heart of the IONIQ 6 N’s technical advances is its sophisticated onboard technology. The “N Active Sound +” system provides a dynamic audio experience, powered by a stereo sound source and an enhanced Acoustic Design Processor.

Drivers can select from three tailored sound modes: “Ignition” for a motorsport-inspired feel, “Evolution” for a heritage EV sound, and “Lightspeed” for futuristic sci-fi tones.

Complementing this is the “N e-Shift” system, which simulates close gear ratios, enhancing responsiveness and the driver’s connection to the vehicle. This virtual gear shift is now fully compatible with other performance features like N Launch Control and N Drift Optimizer.

Further enhancing the driving environment is the “N Ambient Shift Light,” an interior lighting feature that visually indicates precise shift points for optimal performance, creating a more immersive cockpit.

For track enthusiasts, the “N Track Manager” allows for custom track creation, real-time ghost car visuals, and detailed lap time analysis, empowering drivers to monitor and evaluate their performance.



The IONIQ 6 N is powered by a 84 kWh battery pack, similar in capacity to the IONIQ 5 N. It boasts an impressive 0-100 km/h acceleration time of just 3.2 seconds using N Launch Control and a top speed of 257 km/h (approximately 160 mph).

The revamped “N Battery” management system ensures optimal temperature control for various driving scenarios, from drag racing to endurance, significantly reducing conditioning time.

Hyundai states the vehicle can achieve a range of up to 291 miles (469 kilometers) on the WLTP cycle, and with a 350-kilowatt DC fast charger, the battery can charge from 10% to 80% in approximately 18 minutes under optimal conditions.

The All-New IONIQ 6 N Specifications

Specifications IONIQ 6 N Motor output Front 166 kW / 226 PS Rear 282 kW / 383 PS Total output 448 kW / 609 PS Boost output* 478 kW / 650 PS

(Front: 175 kW, 238 PS / Rear: 303 kW, 412 PS) High-voltage battery Energy 84.0 kWh Charging time With 350 kW, 10% to 80% in about 18 minutes

(under optimal conditions) Dimensions Length 4,935 mm Width 1,940 mm Height 1,495 mm Wheelbase 2,965 mm Tires 275/35R20

* Exclusively developed for the IONIQ 6 N, the ‘HN-marked Pirelli P-Zero 5’ delivers precision-tuned performance for maximum driving dynamics Braking system Front / Rear Four pistons, 400 mm / Single piston, 360 mm Regen. deceleration Up to 0.6 G (0.35 G during ABS activation) Drag Coefficient 0.27 0 – 100 kph 3.2 seconds (with N Launch Control) Top speed Up to 257 kph Projected driving range To be announced at regional market launch Exterior colors Performance Blue Pearl, Abyss Black Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Nocturne Gray Metallic, Nocturne Gray Matte, Gravity Gold Matte Interior color Black with Performance Blue accents Performance Features N Launch Control – Automatically modulates motor torque to achieve optimal wheel slip, ensuring maximum traction and blazing fast take-off from a standstill. N e-Shift – Offers unique shift feeling and driving sensibility that can be found in internal combustion engine vehicles N Active Sound + – Functions to deliver greater driver feedback and therefore let the driver control the vehicle precisely N Grin Boost – Maximizes acceleration for 10 seconds – Maximum power increase and maximized motor responsiveness for overtaking N Battery – Preconditions the battery to optimal temperature according to driving purposes (Drag/Sprint/Endurance)

– Faster battery preconditioning with optimized thermal management control and enhanced capacity of battery coolant heater N Drift Optimizer – Individual level control for customizable drift settings

– Initiation (RTO) / Angle (ESC) / Wheel Spin (TCS) N Torque Distribution – Provides fully variable front and rear torque distribution that can be adjusted to 11 levels N Pedal – Enables agile cornering with 3 selectable levels for faster tuck-in motion N Brake Regen. – Max. 0.6G regenerative braking for improved brake endurance with 0.35G regenerative braking under ABS TPMS Custom Mode – Allows driver to set target tire pressure at their convenience

* N Grin Boost is available for up to 10 seconds and its recharge time is required for 10 seconds.

※ Note: Energy consumption and performance figures are not finalized. Please only use the estimates as written above. Vehicle specifications and features may vary depending on country/region and are subject to change without notice.

1 When N Grin Boost is activated. N Grin Boost is available for up to 10 seconds and its recharge time is required for 10 seconds.

