Hyundai launches Electric Grant offering up to £3,750 off EV range

Hyundai has today introduced its new Electric Grant, providing savings across its entire electric vehicle (EV) lineup for customers in the UK.

Under the new grant, the INSTER, recently crowned 2025 World EV of the Year, will see a substantial saving of £3,750. All other multi-award-winning Hyundai EVs, including the popular KONA Electric, IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5 N, and the new flagship IONIQ 9, will benefit from a £1,500 reduction in price. These savings are applied automatically at the point of sale, simplifying the purchase process for consumers.

“As the electric vehicle landscape continues to evolve, it is important that customers have complete clarity, choice and compelling value when making the switch to electric,” says Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai and Genesis UK. “Our diverse EV portfolio means we can offer something for every driving need, from the compact and efficient INSTER to our flagship IONIQ 9 seven-seat SUV. By providing immediate financial support through our grant programme, we’re ensuring that more customers can experience the significant long-term savings that come with electric driving.”

The Hyundai Electric Grant is immediately available across Hyundai UK’s national retailer network and applies to all retail purchases. This move reinforces Hyundai’s broader commitment to electric mobility and aligns with its ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045. To further support customers considering an EV, Hyundai also offers 24-hour test drives, allowing individuals to fully experience how an electric vehicle integrates into their daily lives.

For a limited time, until August 31st, customers can also combine the Hyundai Electric Grant with an additional £500 off the INSTER and KONA Electric as part of Hyundai’s “Electrifying Summer Event.”

