Hyundai enhances in-car navigation with Google Places integration

Hyundai drivers are set to benefit from a significantly upgraded navigation experience as the automaker announces the integration of Google Places into its infotainment systems.

This enhancement, which began rolling out in June 2025 and is available for both new and existing vehicles equipped with the ccNC infotainment system and the latest software update, promises a more intuitive and information-rich journey.

The update brings Google’s vast database of over 200 million locations directly into Hyundai models, including the KONA, new SANTA FE, new TUCSON, new IONIQ 5, IONIQ 5 N, and IONIQ 9. This means users will now have access to detailed information on points of interest, such as opening hours, descriptions, and photos, directly from their vehicle’s navigation screen.

A key advantage of the Google Places integration is the improved address entry. Thanks to powerful autocomplete and enhanced free text search functionalities, finding destinations promises to be faster and more accurate. Drivers can expect more relevant suggestions as they type, streamlining the process of setting a course.

Furthermore, the system will offer detailed descriptions, ratings, and filters, making it easier to discover restaurants, attractions, and businesses along their route.

This move reinforces the ongoing partnership between Hyundai and Google, with both companies committed to developing next-generation navigation and infotainment solutions.

