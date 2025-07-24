Hidden delivery fees driving Brits to abandon online shopping carts

Share



A significant number of British online shoppers are abandoning their purchases at checkout due to unexpected delivery fees, according to new analysis from delivery expert Parcelhero.

The study reveals that a staggering one in two online consumers will ditch their cart if faced with high or unforeseen shipping costs, as household budgets continue to tighten across the UK.

“Our latest analysis of 2025’s shipping trends reveals that 1 in 2 online shoppers abandon their purchase because of delivery fees. For many, hidden or costly delivery fees are a deal-breaker,” stated David Jinks, Parcelhero’s Head of Consumer Research. This sentiment is further underscored by the finding that 72% of shoppers now consider free delivery a decisive factor in their purchasing decisions, a significant jump from 57% in 2020.

The research indicates a growing willingness among consumers to spend more to qualify for free delivery thresholds, with 80% now prepared to increase their order value, typically around £40, to avoid shipping charges. Alongside cost, delivery options and clear returns policies are paramount. A remarkable 74% of shoppers check return policies before making a purchase, with free and printer-free returns being highly sought after.

Despite the prevailing focus on cost, environmental concerns are also playing a crucial role in consumer behaviour. The analysis found that 61% of shoppers want to see more green delivery choices, including slower, eco-friendly options, consolidated shipping and reduced packaging. “While cost is clearly important to Brits, it doesn’t come at the expense of the environment,” Jinks added, highlighting a growing climate consciousness among consumers.

Interestingly, the demand for ultra-fast deliveries, such as same-day service, appears to be less critical than cost savings and flexible options. This suggests that as consumers tighten their belts in the face of economic uncertainty, financial prudence is outweighing immediate gratification.

The report concludes that retailers with a strong omnichannel presence, offering diverse delivery and return options, are best positioned to navigate the challenging economic landscape of late 2025.

