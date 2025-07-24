Global trust in AI Assistants grows, but human touch paramount

Share



A new global survey reveals a significant uptick in consumer comfort with personal AI assistants for daily tasks, but also highlights a desire for human interaction in more critical moments.

The study, conducted by YouGov and commissioned by Zendesk, found that over half (52%) of consumers globally are now comfortable relying on AI for everyday assistance, signifying a pivotal shift in how AI is integrating into daily life.

The research indicates that managing to-do lists and calendars is the most trusted task for AI assistants, with 64% of respondents willing to delegate these interactions. However, this comfort often comes with a caveat: many users still prefer the ability to review or approve messages before they are sent. Furthermore, a resounding 84% of consumers believe that human interaction should always remain an option, a key takeaway for companies developing AI-powered customer service.

“Consumers are increasingly embracing personal AI assistants – not just as support tools, but as part of daily life,” states John Kelleher, VP UKI and MEA at Zendesk. “Our latest CX Trends report shows AI acceptance has jumped to 67%, and this new research reinforces what we’re seeing globally: people expect AI to make support faster and more efficient.”

However, trust in AI drops significantly when it enters “high-stakes territory.” Only 39% of global respondents are comfortable entrusting AI assistants with financial planning. If an AI assistant were to make a financial mistake, such as a double payment, 58% would immediately revert to human assistance. Conversely, a less critical error, like an irrelevant product recommendation, would not deter the same percentage from continuing to use AI.

The UK market mirrors global preferences but with a distinct layer of caution. While 55% of UK consumers are comfortable with AI managing schedules, only 19% are willing to trust AI with financial planning, placing the UK among the least comfortable markets for AI-driven personal decisions. In stressful situations, such as urgent issues or disrupted travel plans, a significant 78% of UK respondents expressed a preference for human support over a bot, compared to 55% globally.

“But trust remains key to unlocking AI’s full potential, and consumers expect companies to evolve,” Kelleher adds. “The message is clear: brands must rethink the entire service experience with AI as a collaborator, not just a feature.” The survey emphasized that data security and privacy (57%), transparency in decision-making (48%), and the availability of human oversight (46%) are crucial factors that would increase consumers’ willingness to use personal AI assistants.

AI Trust Gap

