Digital TV service Freely to launch on Netgem ‘puck’ later this year

Freely, the UK’s free streaming platform backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5, is set to expand its reach by launching on ‘plug-in and stream’ devices later this year.

The move, announced by Everyone TV – the organisation behind the platform – will make Freely accessible to a wider audience beyond new smart TVs, where it successfully launched in April 2024.

French entertainment technology company Netgem has been confirmed as Freely’s first device partner, developing a compact “puck” that will enable Freely to run on televisions without the platform built-in.

This means viewers will only need a Wi-Fi connection to access over 40 live channels and a vast library of on-demand content from major UK broadcasters, all without subscription costs.

Jonathan Thompson, CEO of Everyone TV, emphasised the importance of this expansion, stating:

“Freely was created to make free TV work for everyone. Expanding to ‘plug-in and stream’ devices is an important and natural next step to ensure even more homes can enjoy the full Freely experience without the need for a TV upgrade or paid subscription.”

He added: “In partnership with Netgem, we’re launching streaming devices to make it easier than ever for UK audiences to enjoy the nation’s favourite TV, for free, on the TV you already have.”

Sylvain Thevenot, Managing Director of Netgem U.K., echoed this sentiment, calling the innovation “a game-changer for viewers who seek a streamlined TV and entertainment experience delivered over Wi-Fi.” He highlighted that the device would “breathe a second life to all TV sets at an affordable price.”

The new devices will feature a seamless interface, including a Mini-Guide for easy channel switching, pause and restart live TV functionality, and a seven-day TV Guide. This strategic move aims to solidify Freely’s position in the evolving streaming landscape, ensuring free-to-view content remains readily available to all UK households. More details on pricing and availability will be announced closer to the launch.

