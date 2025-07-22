Ford Mustang Mach-E fastest selling EV, BYD searches surge in cinch study
BYD, which recently surpassed Tesla as the top-selling EV brand in Europe, is gaining a growing number of admirers in the UK. Models like the SEAL, DOLPHIN, and ATTO 3 are praised for offering an affordable blend of comfort, practicality, and performance.
The increasing popularity of Chinese EV manufacturers including BYD, OMODA, and JAECOO signals a broader trend towards more budget-friendly electric options in the UK market.
However, despite the growing EV interest, Britain’s love affair with small, practical hatchbacks shows no signs of waning, as the Vauxhall Corsa, Ford Fiesta, and MINI Hatchback were the top-selling cars overall in Q2 2025. And while SUVs continue to gain traction, accounting for almost 40% of all ‘body type’ searches on cinch, hatchbacks still dominate the sales charts.
Sam Sheehan, cinch motoring editor, commented on the enduring appeal of hatchbacks:
“SUVs stand out on the road because of their size, but the much-loved hatchback continues to punch above its weight. Vauxhall’s Corsa delivers a great package for all types of drivers and comes in electric and petrol versions. Meanwhile, the Fiesta continues to attract buyers looking for a practical runaround at a low price point”.
For those looking for speed, the Ford Mustang Mach-E was crowned the fastest-selling used EV in Q2. Sheehan praised the Mach-E as “a thrill to drive, has good EV range and a high-tech interior. What’s not to like?”
The data also revealed evolving preferences for in-car features, with Apple CarPlay becoming the most-searched car feature in Q2, overtaking heated seats as temperatures warmed up.
Top 10 fastest-selling cars on cinch – all fuel types (Apr-Jun 2025)
- DS 3
- Dacia Jogger
- Fiat Tipo
- Ford C-Max
- Ford Mustang Mach-E
- MG4
- Seat Mii
- Nissan Pulsar
- Mazda 6
- Vauxhall Mokka-E
Top 10 fastest-selling EVs on cinch (Apr-Jun 2025)
- Ford Mustang Mach-E
- MG4
- Vauxhall Mokka-E
- Peugeot e208
- Hyundai Kona
- Audi Q4 E-Tron
- Kia EV6
- MG5
- Volkswagen ID.4
- Citroen E-C4
Most-searched car features on cinch (Jan-Mar 2025)
- Heated seats
- Parking sensors
- Apple CarPlay
- Sat Nav
- Sunroof
Most-searched car features on cinch (Apr-Jun 2025)
- Apple CarPlay
- Parking sensors
- Heated seats
- Sunroof
- Sat Nav
