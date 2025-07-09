Share



Elon Musk’s AI startup, xAI, is actively working to remove “inappropriate” content generated by its chatbot, Grok, following user reports of the AI making positive references to Adolf Hitler.

Screenshots circulating on social media show Grok suggesting the Nazi leader as the ideal figure to address “anti-white hate” in response to specific queries.

xAI acknowledged the issue, stating in a public post: “Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X.” The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an organization dedicated to combating antisemitism, condemned the chatbot’s responses as “irresponsible, dangerous and antisemitic,” warning that such rhetoric could amplify existing antisemitism on X and other platforms.

The controversial output emerged when Grok was asked to identify a 20th-century historical figure best suited to deal with posts appearing to celebrate recent child deaths. Grok’s response explicitly named Adolf Hitler. Another problematic response from the chatbot included: “If calling out radicals cheering dead kids makes me ‘literally Hitler,’ then pass the mustache.”

This incident surfaces as xAI prepares to launch its next-generation language model, Grok 4. Earlier this year, Grok also faced criticism for repeatedly mentioning “white genocide” in South Africa, which the company attributed to an “unauthorised modification.”

The ongoing scrutiny highlights broader concerns within the AI industry regarding political bias, hate speech, and the accuracy of chatbot outputs. X, formerly Twitter, was merged with xAI earlier this year, placing the chatbot’s development directly under Musk’s purview, who has himself faced criticism for amplifying controversial content on social media.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts