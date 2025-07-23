China-backed hackers attack Microsoft servers, AI will destroy entire job categories says OpenAI boss

Share



Chinese “threat actors” have hacked Microsoft’s SharePoint document software servers and targeted the data of the businesses using it, the firm has said. China state-backed Linen Typhoon and Violet Typhoon as well as China-based Storm-2603 were said to have “exploited vulnerabilities” in on-premises SharePoint servers, the kind used by firms, but not in its cloud-based service. The US tech giant has released security updates in response and has advised all on-premises SharePoint server customers to install them. BBC

Social media limits for children are being planned by the government to tackle “compulsive” screen time, the technology secretary has told Sky News. Peter Kyle said he was concerned about “the overall amount of time kids spend on these apps” as well as the content they see. A two-hour cap per platform is being seriously considered after meetings with current and former employees of tech companies. A night-time or school-time curfew has also been discussed. Children would be blocked from accessing apps such as TikTok or Snapchat once they have hit the limit. Sky News

During his latest trip to Washington, OpenAI’s chief executive, Sam Altman, painted a sweeping vision of an AI-dominated future in which entire job categories disappear, presidents follow ChatGPT’s recommendations and hostile nations wield artificial intelligence as a weapon of mass destruction, all while positioning his company as the indispensable architect of humanity’s technological destiny. Speaking at the Capital Framework for Large Banks conference at the Federal Reserve board of governors, Altman told the crowd that certain job categories would be completely eliminated by AI advancement. The Guardian



Samsung’s latest flagship folding phone looks like it has been put on a diet. The result is a transformation into one of the thinnest and lightest devices available and radically changes how it handles, for the better. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures 8.9mm thick when shut – well within the realms of a standard smartphone if you ignore the camera bump on the back. It easily fits in a pocket but opens up to turn into a folding tablet just 4.2mm thick. But at £1,799 (€2,099/$2,000/A$2,899) you pay an awful lot for such a fancy device. The Guardian

Wikipedia could be forced to limit access in the UK unless crucial elements of Britain’s online safety rules are changed, the High Court has been told. Lawyers for the Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit organisation which helps run the online encyclopaedia, warned it could be required to introduce a “quota-based” system for UK visitors if it is classified as a “category one” service under the Online Safety Act. Services falling under this designation are subject to the strictest duties under the digital laws, which are intended to stop children accessing harmful online material and prevent the spread of illegal posts. Telegraph



Fresh off the back of releasing its first flagship Android smartphone and £299 noise-cancelling Headphone (1), British upstart Nothing has launched a brand-new smartwatch to compete with established brands like Apple Watch, Fitbit, and Whoop. The new wearable has been released under CMF by Nothing sub-brand. Watch 3 Pro from CMF by Nothing comes equipped with health tracking features, a new AI-powered coach, and a bold design made from precision-milled metal. Despite being CMF by Nothing’s “most intelligent smartwatch yet,” it costs just £99. That’s less than the entry-level pair of AirPods from Apple. GB News

