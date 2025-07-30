ChatGPT ‘study mode’ encourages thinking for yourself, is iPhone Fold coming?

Share



ChatGPT has unveiled a “study mode” feature that will ask students to think through questions instead of giving them easy answers. The feature in the popular AI chatbot will encourage schoolchildren and university students to tackle problems step by step, replacing the instant, comprehensive responses that it is known for. It follows accusations that chatbots have become a crutch, preventing children from deeply engaging with a subject. Large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT have threatened to upend education, allowing school pupils to generate essays and solve problems instantly rather than thinking for themselves. Telegraph

Talk of the iPhone Fold can be found on specialist and various consumer technology websites, including here at Forbes . The traditional idea of Apple being late to a party but bringing the best implementation possible may have been damaged by the botched rollout of the awkwardly backronymed Apple Intelligence. However, an iPhone Fold still feels right, especially to the consumer market. Forbes

Back at the beginning of the year, we heard the news that Pebble – one of the original smartwatches that launched long before the likes of Apple Watch – was making a comeback. Its founder, Eric Migicovsky revealed on his blog that himself and a small team were working on new smartwatches under the name Core Devices. Now in a new blog post, he’s given us an update on where that smartwatch is at and when you can expect it to appear. T3.com

Hundreds of thousands of people are protesting against the UK’s new online safety rules, with accusations of censorship being levelled at the government. Five days since Ofcom’s new internet regulations began being enforced, nearly 400,000 people have signed a petition asking for them to be repealed. In response to the petition, the government said it had “no plans to repeal the Online Safety Act”. Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage likened the new rules to “state suppression of genuine free speech” and said his party would reverse the regulations. Sky News

Tesla can normally rely on positive commentary from its biggest champion in the investment community, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas. After the second-quarter results and call featuring CEO Elon Musk, however, the Tesla ‘mega-bull’ was nonplussed. “Almost no detail on outlook. Tesla’s outlook continues to lack any specific targets on revenues or margins,” he wrote in a note to investors. “Elon seems to be… exiting the auto industry”. Autocar

Children are now heading to YouTube from the moment they turn on the television, in the latest sign of the video platform’s migration from the laptop to the living room. YouTube is the most popular first TV destination for generation Alpha, according to a comprehensive survey of the UK’s viewing habits by Ofcom, the communications regulator. One in five young TV viewers aged from four to 15 turned straight to the platform last year. The survey showed Netflix close behind. Guardian

VPN demand in the UK has soared overnight since new age verification checks were enforced, as Brits look for ways to bypass new requirements. This has sparked concerns that authorities could end up banning their use. The UK’s science secretary, Peter Kyle, asserts there are no plans to ban VPNs. Kyle confirmed, however, that the government would be looking “very closely” at how the best VPN apps are being used. “Some people are finding their way round [the legislation]. Very few children will be going actively out there searching for harmful content,” said Kyle during an interview – The Guardian reported.

