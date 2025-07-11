Businesses embrace AI but employees are voicing job security fears

Share



While many small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners are embracing artificial intelligence, a significant number of their employees harbour anxieties about its impact on their job security.

New research from Uswitch business savings experts reveals a notable disconnect between leadership enthusiasm and workforce apprehension regarding AI adoption.

The study indicates that while a combined 71% of SME owners are either optimistic or supportive of AI, employee sentiment is far more mixed. One in five (20%) SME employees admit to feeling frightened about their career’s future due to AI developments, with 17% feeling directly threatened and 33% concerned about the long-term implications for their working lives. This suggests that despite employer confidence, many staff members feel unprepared for the AI revolution.

Even employers are not without concerns, as over half (51%) of those already using AI view it as a support tool for their workforce, rather than a replacement. However, nearly a third acknowledge potential risks such as data security and job disruption.

The research highlights a clear demand for greater support for employees. Approximately 30% desire more reassurance about job security, 42% state they need additional training to confidently use AI tools, and another 30% are calling for clearer communication from leadership.

Without transparency, support, and upskilling initiatives, AI risks becoming a source of workplace stress rather than empowerment.

According to Andy Elder, a Uswitch business savings expert, bridging this perception gap is crucial for fostering trust and innovation. He advises businesses to prioritize transparent communication, offer practical training, directly address job security concerns, and lead by example in adopting AI.

Elder emphasizes that AI should primarily enhance workflows and free employees from repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus on more creative and meaningful work.

