British teenagers arrested for M&S, Co-Op, Harrods cyber attacks

Share



Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the cyberattacks that significantly disrupted major UK retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Co-op, and Harrods. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the cyberattacks that significantly disrupted major UK retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Co-op, and Harrods.

A 20-year-old woman and three males aged 17 to 19 were apprehended in London and the West Midlands this morning as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences, blackmail, money laundering, and participating in the activities of an organized crime group.

Electronic devices were seized from their homes for analysis. Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit, described the arrests as a “significant step” in the ongoing investigation, emphasizing that efforts to identify and bring those responsible to justice continue with both UK and international partners.

The series of hacks, which commenced in mid-April, caused widespread disruption. M&S was severely affected, forced to halt online orders and experiencing empty shelves in stores, with operational impacts expected to continue until late July and some IT systems not fully recovered until October or November.

M&S’s chairman Archie Norman recently told MPs that the attack felt like an attempt to “destroy the business,” estimating a £300 million loss in profits.

The Co-op also suffered significant disruption, with some shelves left bare for weeks after hackers breached their systems and stole private data from millions of customers and staff.

The BBC previously revealed that the Co-op was compelled to admit the data breach after hackers provided proof of the firm downplaying the incident, and that the company had to disconnect IT networks to prevent further damage.

Luxury retailer Harrods was also targeted, experiencing less operational impact but similarly forced to disconnect IT systems to mitigate the threat. These arrests mark a crucial development in the investigation into a wave of sophisticated cybercriminal activity targeting prominent British businesses.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts